Story highlights Trump appeared to slam Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in a tweet

The apparent anger does not square with the effusive praise Trump and other officials have heaped on Rosenstein in the past

(CNN) Last month, President Donald Trump and his administration were out praising Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Things have changed.

"I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt," the President declared in a Friday morning tweet.

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

If "the man" in the tweet is, in fact, Rosenstein -- as one person who recently spoke to Trump told CNN -- Trump's anger marks a whopper of a turnaround on the same man he and other senior White House officials praised effusively just weeks ago.

Rosenstein is the man responsible for both writing the memo recommending Comey's firing and for later naming Robert Mueller as special counsel in the wide-scoping investigation into Russian meddling in the election.