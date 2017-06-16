Mueller expands special counsel office, hires 13 lawyers

Story highlights Mueller is looking into questions of Russian interference in US election

Donald Trump: "Single greatest witch hunt in American political history "

(CNN) Special counsel Robert Mueller has brought 13 lawyers on board to handle the Russia investigation, with plans to hire more, according to his spokesman Peter Carr.

Mueller has assembled a high- powered team featuring top investigators and leading experts in the nation. It includes seasoned attorneys who worked on cases ranging from Watergate to the Enron fraud scandal, and have represented major American companies in court.

Former independent counsel Kenneth Starr, who investigated President Bill Clinton in the 1990s, described it as a "fantastic team."

"That is a great, great team of complete professionals, so let's let him do his job," Starr told ABC News.