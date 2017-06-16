Story highlights "And the greatest rapper of all time OBAMA . Thank you 44," Jay Z tweeted

"We both have wives who are significantly more popular than we are," Obama joked

Washington (CNN) Former President Barack Obama inducted his longtime supporter and friend Jay Z into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in a surprise taped video message Thursday, explaining his bond to the legendary MC.

Obama inducts JAY Z into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/cgW0yzenDW — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) June 16, 2017

"I like to think Mr. Carter and I understand each other," Obama said. "Nobody who met us as younger men would have expected us to be where we are today. We know what it's like not to have a father around. We know what it's like not to come from much, to know people didn't get the same breaks that we did, so we try to pop up those doors of opportunity."

The 21-time Grammy winner made history by becoming the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

"Jay and I are also fools for our daughters," Obama continued, "although he's gonna have me beat once those two twins show up, and let's face it, we both have wives who are significantly more popular than we are."

