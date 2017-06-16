'I'll always remember his sacrifice:' Mo Brooks thanks officer who saved lives

(CNN) The Alabama lawmaker who captivated CNN viewers around the world with a powerful eyewitness account of Wednesday's shooting attack on members of Congress returned to "New Day" Friday to thank the officer whose courage saved so many lives.

"I'll always remember him and the sacrifice and the courage he showed on behalf of the United States Congress, the staff and the people who were there," Rep. Mo Brooks said of Capitol Police Officer David Bailey, who fired back at the assailant despite being wounded himself.

The Republican congressman's voice cracked as he recalled thanking Bailey in person at the Congressional Baseball Game Thursday night.

"Something compelled me to go over there," said Brooks. "I asked him if I could hug him. He said yes."

Reflecting on the heroism also shown by his congressional colleagues on the field that morning, Brooks said he hoped the American people had noticed.

