Washington (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence has hired a pricey personal defense lawyer amid the mounting Russia investigation -- but how exactly is he going to pay for it?

Pence, who unlike his boss is not independently wealthy, could possibly use funds from the Trump-Pence re-election campaign or from Pence's new PAC, which is hosting a fundraiser Friday, to pay Richard Cullen, the chairman of McGuireWoods LLP.

Pence told reporters in Miami Friday that hiring an outside lawyer was standard practice.

"It's very routine," Pence said. "Very routine."

The legal fees will be paid through "non-taxpayer funds," a Pence adviser told CNN Thursday, declining to elaborate whether that meant it would come out of Pence's pockets.

