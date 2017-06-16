Longtime Trump attorney hires lawyer in Russia probe

Story highlights Trump's personal attorney has hired Stephen Ryan, a partner at McDermott, Will and Emery

Cohen was a prominent TV surrogate for Trump during his presidential campaign

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's longtime attorney and adviser Michael Cohen has hired a lawyer to represent him in the investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, Cohen told CNN on Friday.

Cohen, who serves as Trump's personal attorney, hired Stephen Ryan, a partner at the DC-based law firm McDermott, Will and Emery, to handle inquiries related to the investigations into Russian meddling in the election. News of the hire comes two weeks after Cohen was subpoenaed by the House intelligence committee as part of the committee's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Cohen told CNN earlier this week that he is "committed to complying with the subpoena." He has also agreed to testify before the committee September 5.

He declined to say whether he is fielding additional investigative inquiries, directing all questions on the matter to his attorney. Ryan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cohen served as executive vice president and special counsel at the Trump Organization during Trump's presidential campaign and did not hold a formal title in the campaign. But he was a prominent TV surrogate for Trump during the campaign and led the National Diversity Coalition in support of it.

