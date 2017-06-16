"The blame can go on the Republican side, it can go on the Democrat side, but when the President says to somebody in the audience, 'I wish I could hit you in the face. If not, why don't you do it and I'll pay your legal fees,' we ought to call it for what it is. That's a problem," South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford told CNN's Anderson Cooper at the Congressional Baseball Game.

Sanford, who has frequently been at odds with the President, did not fault Trump for Wednesday's assault.

"And I want to be clear, I didn't blame him for the shooting that took place," he said. "What I said was 'We have gotten to the point in terms of breakdown in civility in our country, that it's a problem and that everybody's to blame.'"

The former South Carolina governor said religious groups, corporations and civic organizations all have a responsibility to promote civil dialogue.

"We ought to call each other -- whether it's in church, whether it's in business, whether it's in the civil league, we ought call each other on 'Are we being human to each other in the way that we relate' because to have an open and civil society, you've got to have civil debate," Sanford said.