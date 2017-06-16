Trump's former event planner could soon be in charge of federal housing programs in New York

Washington (CNN) If there's one lesson to take from the first 150 or so days of Donald Trump's presidency, it's this: He prizes loyalty to him above all else.

Trump's commitment -- beyond all available evidence -- to fired national security adviser Michael Flynn is the leading example of Trump's unstinting loyalty to those he feels have been loyal to him.

But Flynn is far from the only example of the power Trump invests in loyalty. We got another one Friday morning when the New York Daily News reported that Lynne Patton would be put in charge of an arm of the Housing and Urban Development department that oversees federal housing in the New York and New Jersey region

A spokesman for HUD, Jereon Brown, said the position remains open and there has not been a nomination or appointment. "I can't disclose more about it because I'm not familiar with the process," he said.

Patton is already in a senior role at HUD and has appeared at White House events alongside HUD Secretary Ben Carson.

