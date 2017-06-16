GOP Sen. Roy Blunt: 'President should stop talking about' Russia investigation

Story highlights "Frankly, I think the President should stop talking about it," Blunt said.

"I think the President should get on the work that is so important that he do and at this point let this investigation run its course. It is what it is," he added.

(CNN) Republican Sen. Roy Blunt, vice-chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, said Friday that President Donald Trump should to stop discussing investigations into Russia interference in the 2016 election and the Trump campaign.

Blunt was asked if he believes the Russian investigation is a "witch hunt," as Trump has repeatedly tweeted.

"I think what we need to do is get all the facts out there," Blunt said on KMBZ local Missouri radio. "I believe that the President will be better served -- I know the country will be served by that. Frankly, I think the President should stop talking about it. I think the President should get on the work that is so important that he do and at this point let this investigation run its course. It is what it is."

Blunt added that he thought the Senate intelligence committee, on which he serves, is the best congressional committee to come to a conclusion on Russian interference and if the Trump campaign cooperated with Russia.

On Friday, the President tweeted he was under "investigation," which he called a "witch hunt" in another tweet.