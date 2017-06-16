HUD Secretary Ben Carson: Give Robert Mueller a chance on Russia probe

Story highlights "I would give him the chance to see if he could do that because if there's nothing there, so you're not gonna find anything anyway," Carson said.

"There's nothing to find, that's why they keep going down these empty rabbit holes," Carson added.

(CNN) Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said Friday that he believes special counsel Robert Mueller should be given a chance to do his job, but added that "there's nothing to find" in relation to the Donald Trump's campaign and Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Carson was asked if he believed Mueller could be fair following the President's tweets calling the probe into alleged collusion between his campaign and Russia "a witch hunt."

"I would give him the chance to see if he could do that because if there's nothing there, so you're not gonna find anything anyway," Carson said on Fox News Radio. "And that has been the case for nearly a year. There's nothing to find, that's why they keep going down these empty rabbit holes. That will continue to be the case because there's nothing there."

"It's frustrating because it keeps us from getting to the things that need to be done, and I'm not sure that that isn't the real reason for it."

The President tweeted Friday that he was under "investigation," which he called a "witch hunt" in another tweet.