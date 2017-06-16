Ken Starr warns Trump against firing Mueller

Story highlights Starr: "Mueller should be allowed to do his work unhindered and unimpeded"

Washington (CNN) Former independent counsel Ken Starr called the prospect of firing Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller an "insult to the Founding Fathers" in a Washington Post op-ed published Thursday night.

Starr, whose investigation into former President Bill Clinton began with a look into the Whitewater real estate deal but eventually grew to cover the Monica Lewinsky scandal, wrote of the importance of having an "outside investigation" that can skirt potential conflict of interest concerns when investigating matters on the executive branch -- no matter whether suspicion of the President falls "rightly or wrongly."

"Subject to the possibility of being fired for 'good cause,' Mueller should be allowed to do his work unhindered and unimpeded," Starr writes. "Absent the most extreme circumstances, the President would be singularly ill-advised to threaten, much less order, Mueller's firing."

The op-ed comes just days after a friend claimed that President Donald Trump was considering firing the special counsel.

Chris Ruddy

"I think it is a consideration the President has had because Mueller is illegitimate as special counsel," Christopher Ruddy, the CEO of Newsmax Media, told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day" Tuesday.

