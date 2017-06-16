List of Republican congressmen found with baseball practice shooter

Story highlights None of the victims were on the list

A law enforcement source said it is not clear that it was an attack list

Washington (CNN) A list of names -- including some Republican members of Congress -- was found with the Alexandria shooter, according to a law enforcement source and Rep. Mo Brooks, who was on the list and present at the practice but unharmed by the shooting.

James Hodgkinson, 66, from Belleville, Illinois, was shot dead by police after opening fire in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday. Hodgkinson maintained a social media presence that was pro-Bernie Sanders and anti-Republican.

The law enforcement source tells CNN that it's not clear it is an assassination list. None of the victims injured in the attack were on the list, the law enforcement source said.

House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise was the only congressman injured in the shooting.

Brooks told CNN that he was contacted by Capitol Police and told his name and office number were on the list. Brooks said the list was short and the other names he was told of were also GOP congressmen. Brooks says he is "advising my office personnel and friends to be extra wary in my presence."

Read More