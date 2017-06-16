Story highlights The ads are part of a seven-figure buy by Save My Care, a Democratic umbrella group

The pressure comes after President Donald Trump made critical comments of a GOP plan

Washington (CNN) Democratic groups are ratcheting up pressure on Senate Republicans over their effort to vote on a major health care measure before Congress leaves town for the July 4 recess.

New television and digital ads launching Friday target Nevada Sen. Dean Heller -- the Republican who is likely in the most danger of losing his seat in the 2018 midterms -- as well as Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Maine Sen. Susan Collins and West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, three GOP lawmakers seen as potentially hesitant to back a plan that could reduce coverage.

The ads, a seven-figure buy by Save My Care, a group that has served as an umbrella for much of the Democratic effort to preserve the Affordable Care Act and oppose the GOP repeal-and-replace bid, cast the Republican senators as "a deciding vote."

"Heller decides whether your costs go up by double digits," a narrator says in the Nevada ad . "Whether you're one of the 138,000 who lose coverage. Whether Medicaid is gutted, putting disabled children at risk. Heller decides whether our rural communities suffer."

CNN has reached out to the senators targeted in the ads for comment.

Read More