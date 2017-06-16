Story highlights
Washington (CNN)Jennifer Scalise, the wife of Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, told former President George W. Bush on Thursday night that her husband is "fighting hard and getting better," Bush said in an Instagram post Friday afternoon.
Bush said he and his wife, Laura Bush, are praying for the congressman, who he said is staying "#ScaliseStrong." In the attached photo, Bush stands smiling between the majority whip and Laura Bush.
The post is yet another outpouring of support for the still-hospitalized Scalise, who was shot in the hip at baseball practice for the GOP congressional team Wednesday morning by an assailant with a high-powered rifle. Countless lawmakers have offered their thoughts and prayers, including shooting survivors California Rep. Jackie Speier and former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.