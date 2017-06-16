Breaking News

George W. Bush: Scalise's wife says he is 'fighting hard and getting better'

By Grace Hauck

Updated 4:07 PM ET, Fri June 16, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Surgeon: Scalise remains in critical condition
Surgeon: Scalise remains in critical condition

    JUST WATCHED

    Surgeon: Scalise remains in critical condition

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Surgeon: Scalise remains in critical condition 00:46

Story highlights

  • Bush said he and his wife, Laura Bush, are praying for the congressman
  • On Friday, Bush Instagrammed a photo with Scalise

Washington (CNN)Jennifer Scalise, the wife of Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, told former President George W. Bush on Thursday night that her husband is "fighting hard and getting better," Bush said in an Instagram post Friday afternoon.

Bush said he and his wife, Laura Bush, are praying for the congressman, who he said is staying "#ScaliseStrong." In the attached photo, Bush stands smiling between the majority whip and Laura Bush.
The real heroes in congressional baseball attack
The real heroes in congressional baseball attack
The post is yet another outpouring of support for the still-hospitalized Scalise, who was shot in the hip at baseball practice for the GOP congressional team Wednesday morning by an assailant with a high-powered rifle. Countless lawmakers have offered their thoughts and prayers, including shooting survivors California Rep. Jackie Speier and former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.
    Doctors perform third surgery on Scalise
    Doctors perform third surgery on Scalise

      JUST WATCHED

      Doctors perform third surgery on Scalise

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Doctors perform third surgery on Scalise 01:53