French Montana: Health care should be a right, not a privilege

Miami (CNN) As the battle over health care rages on in Congress, French Montana is diving into the nationwide debate, proclaiming that health care should be a right for all and not just a privilege for those who can afford it.

"Heath care is kind of a privilege right now but it needs to be a right. When it comes to humanity I feel like I a lot of people gotta step up to make it better," the rapper told CNN's #GetPolitical series.

The House Republican health care bill would leave 23 million fewer Americans with health insurance by 2026 than under Obamacare, according to the latest estimate released by the Congressional Budget Office in May. The Senate is currently debating its own version of the bill.

"I feel like a lot of artists and a lot of actors and people that have a platform like mine don't like to touch them kind of subjects because they real risky," French said, adding that it's crucial to take action when you're passionate about something and not just talk about it or post about it on social media.

While many in the US remain uninsured, the Grammy-nominated rapper came face-to-face with a situation that is much more dire after a serendipitous trip to the east African country of Uganda in March.