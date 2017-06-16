Retired US Navy captain sentenced in 'Fat Leonard' case

Story highlights Michael Brooks served as the US Naval Attaché at the US Embassy in Manila, Philippines from 2006 to 2008

He pleaded guilty in November 2016 to one count of conspiracy to commit bribery

Washington (CNN) A retired US Navy Captain and former naval attaché was sentenced to three and a half years in prison on Friday for his role in the massive "Fat Leonard" bribery scandal that has engulfed 20 current and former Navy officials.

Michael Brooks, who served as the US Naval Attaché at the US Embassy in Manila, Philippines from 2006 to 2008, admitted to using his influence to benefit former defense contractor Leonard Glenn "Fat Leonard" Francis in exchange for "bribes of travel and entertainment expenses, hotel rooms and the services of prostitutes," the Justice Department said.

He pleaded guilty in November 2016 to one count of conspiracy to commit bribery and has been ordered to pay a $41,000 fine and $31,000 in restitution to the Navy, in addition to his prison sentence.

Specifically, Brooks, 59, said he assisted Francis, the former CEO of Singapore-based defense contractor Glenn Defense Marine Asia (GDMA) by "securing quarterly clearances for GDMA vessels," which allowed them "to transit into and out of the Philippines under the diplomatic imprimatur of the US Embassy," according to the US Justice Department.

"Neither GDMA nor any other defense contractor has ever been granted such unfettered clearances," the Justice Department said in a press release.

