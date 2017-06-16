Trump says he is being investigated over Comey firing

Story highlights It wasn't immediately clear to whom Trump was referring

(CNN) President Donald Trump, in a furious Friday morning message, said he is being investigated for his role in firing former FBI Director James Comey and seemed to accuse the deputy attorney general of overseeing a "witch hunt" against him.

"I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director!" Trump said on Twitter, calling the probe into him a "Witch Hunt."

It wasn't immediately clear to whom Trump was referring, though the man who wrote a memo recommending Comey's firing, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, was also the official who approved the appointment of a special counsel to look into Russian election meddling.

It was also not clear if Trump's comment was based on news reports or if the White House had been given official notice.

Trump ignored shouted questions from reporters about the ongoing Russia controversy as he departed the White House Friday for Miami. The questions included whether he had confidence in Rosenstein, whether he plans to fire special counsel Robert Mueller and how he knows he's under investigation by the FBI.

