Trump confirms he is being investigated over Comey firing

(CNN) President Donald Trump, in a furious Friday morning message, confirmed that he is being investigated for his role in firing former FBI Director James Comey and seemed to accuse the deputy attorney general of overseeing a "witch hunt" against him.

"I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director!" Trump said on Twitter, calling the probe into him a "Witch Hunt."

It wasn't immediately clear to whom Trump was referring, though the man who wrote a memo recommending Comey's firing, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, was also the official who approved the appointment of a special counsel to look into Russian election meddling.

Trump's tweet Friday reflected the first official confirmation that he is being investigated by the special counsel for the reasons he fired Comey last month. Trump conceded in an interview after the episode that he was thinking about the Russia controversy when he made that decision.

It was not clear if Trump's comment was based on news reports or if the White House had been given official notice.

