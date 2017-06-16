(CNN) California Sen. Dianne Feinstein is uniquely situated at the center of the ongoing probe into Russia's involvement in the 2016 election as she sits on both the Senate intelligence and judiciary committees. (She is the highest-ranking Democrat on the judiciary committee.) Feinstein's centrality to all of this means that she she talks, we would do well to listen.

And, man, did she have something to say Friday. Here's her full statement on President Donald Trump's latest tweets about the special counsel investigation being led by former FBI Director Bob Mueller:

"I'm growing increasingly concerned that the President will attempt to fire not only Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating possible obstruction of justice, but also Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein who appointed Mueller.

"The message the President is sending through his tweets is that he believes the rule of law doesn't apply to him and that anyone who thinks otherwise will be fired. That's undemocratic on its face and a blatant violation of the President's oath of office.

"First of all, the President has no authority to fire Robert Mueller. That authority clearly lies with the attorney general—or in this case, because the attorney general has recused himself, with the deputy attorney general. Rosenstein testified under oath this week that he would not fire Mueller without good cause and that none exists.

