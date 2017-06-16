Rosenstein must recuse himself from involvement in Mueller probe

Paul Callan is a CNN legal analyst, a former New York homicide prosecutor and currently is of counsel at the New York law firm of Edelman & Edelman PC , focusing on wrongful conviction and civil rights cases. Follow him on Twitter @paulcallan . The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) The President's latest Twitter attack on the special counsel investigation by Robert Mueller is likely to claim a new victim: Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the lawyer at least nominally in charge of the investigation.

In a move that surprised and angered the President, new Attorney General Jeff Sessions, an early and ardent supporter off the Trump campaign, had recused himself from any aspect of the FBI's then ongoing investigation into the Russian alleged hacking of the presidential election and whether any Trump campaign officials colluded with the Russians in their anti-Clinton efforts.

Sessions quite rightly decided that he had a conflict of interest, since his role in the Trump campaign might be scrutinized as a part of the FBI's investigation. This would necessarily occur, even though Sessions had repeatedly denied improper or illegal contact with the Russians. It would be wrong for Sessions to exercise a supervisory role in any investigation that focused even in part on him.

Thus, the responsibility of supervising the Russia investigation fell to the highly respected Rod Rosenstein, who had been serving as acting attorney general prior to Sessions' Senate confirmation. Rosenstein then surprised the President by announcing that potential Justice Department conflicts of interest relating to the Russia Investigation required the appointment of the respected and independent Robert Mueller as a special counsel to supervise the FBI's now rudderless investigation.

Rosenstein made it clear in public statements and in congressional testimony that the new special counsel, though tasked with the Russia investigation, could follow the evidence where it took him if related to that probe.

Mueller was immediately confronted with the reality of Trump's Lester Holt interview, his discussion with Russian officials in the White House regarding his relief that the firing of his "crazy" FBI Director Comey would take the pressure off the Russian probe, Comey's testimony about Trump asking for his "loyalty" pledge, and what Comey perceived as the President's directive (the President used the word "hope") to terminate the Michael Flynn investigation.

In light of these facts, Democrats and many in the media across the nation called for an obstruction of justice investigation of the president.

Mueller had no choice but to add obstruction of justice to the list of potential issues his office would investigate.

All of which necessarily brings us back to Rod Rosenstein. A Trump tweet Friday morning asserted:

"I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt." This was clearly a reference to Rosenstein, who as the current deputy attorney general is in overall charge of Mueller's special counsel probe.

The President, perhaps unintentionally, has focused attention on a new and serious problem with the Mueller probe.

If there is an obstruction case against the President, one of the chief claims would be that Rosenstein's memo was a ruse orchestrated to shift attention away from the real reason for the Comey firing: the president's opposition to the FBI's investigation of whether Trump campaign aides colluded with the Russians to influence the presidential election campaign.

Rosenstein will have to recuse himself from any supervisory role in the Mueller investigation due to this possible conflict of interest. He may actually be a witness in the investigation he is supposed to supervise and like Sessions will be compelled by legal ethics to assume a seat on the sidelines. A Justice Department spokesman didn't rule out that possibility Friday, saying, "As the Deputy Attorney General has said numerous times, if there comes a point where he needs to recuse, he will."

The solicitor general, the lawyer who represents the United States in cases before the Supreme Court, had better stay close to the phone. (Trump has nominated Noel Francisco for that post; the acting solicitor general is Jeffrey Wall.)

Like his famous predecessor, the Nixon administration's Robert Bork, who played a key role in the "Saturday Night Massacre," the solicitor general will be the next in line to supervise the investigation and execute any lawful orders issued by his boss, the President of the United States, regarding the Mueller probe. The President's Twitter trail suggests that firing Mr. Mueller could soon be on the solicitor general's new agenda.