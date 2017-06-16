FIFA must challenge Russia's human rights record

(CNN) When the whistle blows in St. Petersburg's Zenit Arena on Saturday, signaling the start of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, not everyone will be in the mood to cheer.

It has, meanwhile, established a Human Rights Advisory Board, which includes credible independent voices, and signed up to sit on the Steering Committee of the Mega-Sporting Events Platform for Human Rights.

This switch of tack on human rights is long overdue. It follows intense international criticism of FIFA's failure, after choosing Russia and Qatar as the host countries of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, to address serious human rights concerns linked to the hosting of the events.

But how the stadiums get built is not the only thing that should raise serious human rights concerns for FIFA's leadership this week.

JUST WATCHED Putin critic Navalny takes message to Youtube Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Putin critic Navalny takes message to Youtube 02:42

The Confederations Cup could not have come at a more critical time for Russia, where the appetite for public protest is greater than it has been in years, despite the authorities' best efforts to discourage and intimidate potential protesters. The draconian laws and abusive practices that Russian authorities rely on to silence protests should raise alarm in FIFA headquarters. Activists in Russia are likely to seize the opportunity brought about by the international spotlight on the country, both at this year's tournament and even more so at next year's World Cup, to organize protests against the Kremlin's creeping authoritarianism.

If FIFA is as serious about human rights as it says it now is, then it needs to have a clear plan for how it will respond to protests, and to the disproportionate crackdown by the authorities that will very likely follow. It could hardly have been offered a better test case to demonstrate its new human rights principles. The time has come to prove that it is willing to go beyond paying lip service -- even if that means having some difficult conversations with its Russian hosts.

A blueprint for what not to do in such circumstances was set out by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2014. Its failure during the Sochi Winter Olympics to confront Russian authorities over the almost daily arrests and beatings of protesters left a dark stain on the Sochi legacy.

Environmentalist and prisoner of conscience Yevgeny Vitishko spent almost two years in prison for apparently damaging a fence in the run-up to the Games, when in reality his intention to report the environmental cost of the Games' construction was behind his sentencing. To its discredit, the IOC failed to act on requests from Amnesty Internationa l and others to condemn this raft of abuses.

The result was that Russian authorities were able to commit violations under a global spotlight, with no apparent consequences. If they have been emboldened by this experience, then it is FIFA's job to don the referee's jersey and show that this time, things will be different. As a starting point, it should use its influence with the government to prevent reprisals against free media and human rights NGOs -- something it has committed to doing in its new human rights policy.

The ongoing crackdown seen in Russia this week should be generating action in FIFA's headquarters. FIFA needs to be clear that football's flagship tournaments cannot take place in a human rights vacuum and that the Russian authorities must guarantee the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

Global sporting organizations like FIFA and the IOC wield immense power -- but with that power comes great responsibility. It is in their hands to pressure governments to stop human rights abuses connected to sporting mega events. A tournament like the Confederations Cup is about so much more than what takes place on the pitch, and FIFA must make clear that fair play does not stop when the players walk off.