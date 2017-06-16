The real heroes in congressional baseball attack

Story highlights Cedric Alexander: In the aftermath of the shooting, the Capitol Police and many who witnessed the attack acted as heroes

Cedric L. Alexander is a CNN law enforcement analyst and director of public safety at the DeKalb County Police Department in Georgia. He is a former president of The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) One of the things that struck me hardest about the horrific shooting on the baseball diamond at the Republican congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning was the fact that, before opening fire, the shooter, James T. Hodgkinson, paused to ask if his potential targets were Democrats or Republicans. The idea that a man would politely inquire about the political party of a group of men practicing "America's pastime" and then open fire based on the answer, staggers me.

Cedric L. Alexander

But what struck me just as hard was what happened in the moments after his shots were fired. Americans acted as heroes.

Like most acts of violence, this was a kind of spasm. Ten minutes after it started it was over. But now, let's take the time to reflect on what happened.

A woman who heard the shots called 911, and within three minutes Alexandria police responded. By then, US Capitol Police, who were members of the security detail assigned to Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana), had already engaged the shooter.

Two of the officers , David Bailey and Crystal Griner, were shot and wounded defending Scalise, who was hit in the hip. Legislative aide Zack Barth and lobbyist Matt Mika were also shot before Hodgkinson was fatally wounded.

