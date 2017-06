Story highlights CNN Supercharged visits Berlin

Abt Schaeffler Audi Sport driver Daniel Abt gives guide to the city

Berlin, Germany (CNN) Berlin's Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit has played host to not one, but two Formula E races this season.

CNN Supercharged host Nicki Shields caught up with Abt Schaeffler Audi Sport driver Daniel Abt to get his top tips for a good time in the German capital.

From a visit to the Berlin Wall to a dance in a Teledisko, watch the video above to find out more.