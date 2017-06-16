Story highlights Multiple reports claiming Baghdadi's death in the past have proven false

Russia says it targeted ISIS leaders at a command post near Raqqa, Syria

Moscow (CNN) Russia's Defense Ministry says it is investigating reports that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in one of its airstrikes in Syria last month.

The airstrike on May 28 was carried out on the outskirts of the militant group's de facto capital Raqqa, on a command post where ISIS leaders were meeting, according to a ministry statement.

"According to information that is being verified through various channels, the leader of ISIS ... Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was also present at the meeting and was killed as a result of the strike," the ministry said.

US defense officials said they were unable to confirm the reports. Col. Ryan Dillon, a spokesman for the US-led coalition's operation against ISIS in Syria and Iraq, said the coalition "cannot confirm these reports at this time."

There have been multiple reports of Baghdadi's death in the past that have turned out to be false.

