Russia says it may have killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

Story highlights US confirms Russia conducted strikes on May 28, the date of purported death

Russia says it targeted ISIS leaders at a command post near Raqqa, Syria

(CNN) The Russian Defense Ministry said it is investigating reports that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in one of its airstrikes in Syria last month.

The May 28 airstrike was carried out on the outskirts of the militant group's de facto capital, Raqqa, on a command post where ISIS leaders were meeting, according to a ministry statement.

"According to information that is being verified through various channels, the leader of ISIS ... Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was also present at the meeting and was killed as a result of the strike," the ministry said.

The United States confirmed that Russia conducted airstrikes on May 28, a US official said.

The Americans are investigating whether the strikes were in the precise area the Russians are claiming and whether there is any intelligence on who may have been in that location, the official said.

