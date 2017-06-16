Moscow (CNN) Russia's Defense Ministry says it is investigating reports that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a Russian airstrike in Syria last month.

The airstrike was carried out on the outskirts of the militant group's de facto capital Raqqa, on a command post where ISIS leaders were meeting, Russian state media TASS reports.

"According to information, which is being verified via different channels, the meeting was also attended by the (ISIS) leader Ibrahim Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was eliminated in the strike," the ministry said, according to the TASS report in English.

They were discussing their exit from the city through the so-called southern corridor, the ministry said, according to TASS.

CNN is not able to verify the Russian claims. There have been multiple reports of al-Baghdadi's death.