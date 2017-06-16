Story highlights Multiple reports claiming al-Baghdadi's death in the past have proven false

Russia says it targeted ISIS leaders at a command post near Raqqa, Syria

Moscow (CNN) Russia's Defense Ministry says it is investigating reports that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in one of its airstrikes in Syria last month.

The airstrike on May 28 was carried out on the outskirts of the militant group's de facto capital Raqqa, on a command post where ISIS leaders were meeting, according to Russian state media reports.

"According to information, which is being verified via different channels, the meeting was also attended by the (ISIS) leader Ibrahim Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was eliminated in the strike," the ministry said, according to the TASS report in English. Other state media reported that more than 300 "terrorists" were killed in the strike.

An image grab taken from a propaganda video released on July 5, 2014 of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Mosul.

The leaders were discussing their exit from the city through the so-called southern corridor, the ministry said.

The airstrike was carried out following drone footage confirmation of the council's meeting location, state-run Sputnik reports.