School issues new yearbooks after Trump's name is removed from photos

Superintendent said one of the changes was made intentionally

(CNN) A New Jersey high school will issue new yearbooks after pro-Trump slogans and logos were removed from photos that some students submitted.

The new yearbooks at Wall Township High School in Wall, New Jersey -- with the original, unaltered photos -- will be available for students to pick up in about two weeks, Cheryl Dyer, the superintendent of Wall Township schools, said in a letter to students and parents.

The shirt of one student, Grant Berardo, was digitally altered to remove the "TRUMP: Make America Great Again" lettering on his shirt. In a letter to students and parents on Thursday, Dyer said the words were removed intentionally.

"I cannot allow the intentional change that was not based on dress code to be ignored," Dyer said, "and I take responsibility for the actions of those who are employed here."

A Donald Trump logo also was missing from junior Wyatt Dobrovich-Fago's vest. Dyer said this was not done intentionally and occurred when the original photo was resized for the yearbook.

