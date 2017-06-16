Doctors 'encouraged' by Scalise's improvement

Story highlights The House majority whip was injured in a shooting on Wednesday

He arrived at the hospital with "imminent risk of death," doctor says

(CNN) House Majority Whip Steve Scalise remains in critical condition Friday, days after a shooting at an early-morning baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

The Louisiana Republican is recovering from "substantial damage" he suffered when a bullet pierced his left hip and traveled directly across to the other hip, Dr. Jack Sava of MedStar Washington Hospital Center said Friday.

Although Scalise was able to talk on the ballfield, by the time he was transported by helicopter to the hospital, he was in shock. He arrived "in critical condition with an imminent risk of death," Sava said, adding that now, "we are encouraged by improvement in his condition."

Scalise is being treated in the hospital's intensive care unit. His risk of death is "substantially lower" than it was when he was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, and "I think that an excellent recovery is a good possibility," Sava said.

The bullet damaged blood vessels, bones, and internal organs, Sava said. Scalise will undergo more operations. He remains sedated but has been able to respond to his family.

