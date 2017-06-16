Teen saves a life 20 minutes after starting his summer job as a lifeguard

(CNN) It was the first day of Jack Viglianco's summer job as a lifeguard. And his training was put to the test just 20 minutes in.

"I heard like a help, ah, kind of thing. And I looked over and I saw a guy who's probably like (3 feet, 6 inches), in the 4-foot water and gasping for air," 15-year-old Viglianco told CNN affiliate WJW

The incident happened last week at the Charles A. Foster pool in Lakewood, Ohio.

A 4-year-old boy on a summer camp field trip was in the water, screaming for help.

Lakewood aquatics manager Matt Demaline said Viglianco had completed the five-hour orientation for new lifeguards a day earlier.

Read More