Confederations Cup: Yet another trophy for Ronaldo?

Story highlights Tournament a precursor to 2018 World Cup

Germany favored, followed by Portugal and Chile

Ronaldo gearing up for fourth World Cup Finals

(CNN) This may be the one soccer major tournament where losing has an upside.

Since its start in 1992, no Confederations Cup winner has gone on to win the following year's World Cup.

The tournament pits the winners of each of world governing body FIFA's six continental tournaments against the previous World Cup Finals winners, and future hosts -- in this case Russia -- a year before its showcase tournament.

This year's cup boasts two of the biggest stars on the planet in Cristiano Ronaldo and Alexis Sanchez, but will also field 94th ranked New Zealand, who could struggle just to keep their matches competitive.

Russia has been grouped with European champion Portugal, New Zealand and Mexico, while World Cup titleholder Germany heads the other group featuring Chile, Cameroon and Australia.