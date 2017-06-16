Breaking News

Confederations Cup: Yet another trophy for Ronaldo?

By Motez Bishara, CNN

Updated 6:27 AM ET, Fri June 16, 2017

Story highlights

  • Tournament a precursor to 2018 World Cup
  • Germany favored, followed by Portugal and Chile
  • Ronaldo gearing up for fourth World Cup Finals

(CNN)This may be the one soccer major tournament where losing has an upside.

Since its start in 1992, no Confederations Cup winner has gone on to win the following year's World Cup.
The tournament pits the winners of each of world governing body FIFA's six continental tournaments against the previous World Cup Finals winners, and future hosts -- in this case Russia -- a year before its showcase tournament.
    This year's cup boasts two of the biggest stars on the planet in Cristiano Ronaldo and Alexis Sanchez, but will also field 94th ranked New Zealand, who could struggle just to keep its matches competitive.
    Russia has been grouped with European champion Portugal, New Zealand and Mexico, while World Cup titleholder Germany heads the other group featuring Chile, Cameroon and Australia.
    The tournament will showcase four of the 12 stadiums built or refurbished for next year's World Cup, and will take place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi.
    Over time, the tournament has been a chance for host countries to work through teething problems ahead of the World Cup. Based on violence displayed by some Russian fans, who clashed with England supporters, at the Euro 2016 tournament in France, quelling any repeat will be a top priority for Russian organizers.
    "Guaranteed safety"

    Another priority will be ensuring that Russian spectators refrain from making racist gestures that have emerged during club matches over the past decade.
    Retired footballer Alexei Smertin, who was appointed Russian football's anti-racism chief last year, says he "can guarantee" safety for World Cup 2018 attendees.
    "(There) won't be an incident," he told CNN's World Sport show. "We are taking it seriously. I can guarantee that the World Cup will be in the best level you've ever seen."
    Guarantees aside, the former Chelsea and Bordeaux midfielder will have his work cut out for him.
    Newly published figures from football watchdog FARE Network cite an average of 90 incidents of "racist and far-right displays in Russian football" in each of the past five seasons.
    Last month, a parade in Sochi, billed as "celebration of the different continents, and a testimony of Russia's open attitude toward traditions from around the globe" included men wearing blackface and carrying bananas.
    "Unfortunately they did it," Smertin acknowledges. "My role is to educate because some people don't know that their acts hurt people ... and they need to know."
    Built on Krestovsky Island where the 110,000-capacity Kirov Stadium used to stand in Russia's second-largest city, it was designed by late Japanese architect Kisho Kurosawa to look like a spaceship. The stadium is equipped with a retractable roof and sliding pitch. Inside, the temperature can be regulated to a mild 59 degrees Fahrenheit (15 C) all year round.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    St. Petersburg Stadium, Saint PetersburgBuilt on Krestovsky Island where the 110,000-capacity Kirov Stadium used to stand in Russia's second-largest city, it was designed by late Japanese architect Kisho Kurosawa to look like a spaceship. The stadium is equipped with a retractable roof and sliding pitch. Inside, the temperature can be regulated to a mild 59 degrees Fahrenheit (15 C) all year round.
    St. Petersburg Stadium schedule:
Confederations Cup: Group stage, final
World Cup: Group stage, last 16, semifinal, third-place playoff
Legacy: The 68,000-seater will regain its former name -- Krestovsky Stadium -- and be home to 2007-08 UEFA Cup winner Zenit St. Petersburg.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    St. Petersburg Stadium schedule:
    Confederations Cup: Group stage, final
    World Cup    : Group stage, last 16, semifinal, third-place playoff
    Legacy: The 68,000-seater will regain its former name -- Krestovsky Stadium -- and be home to 2007-08 UEFA Cup winner Zenit St. Petersburg.
    Located 1,000 miles east of Moscow on the site of the Central Stadium -- once a prominent speed skating venue -- the Ekaterinburg Stadium will retain the original Soviet neo-Classical pillars while adding modern refurbishments and temporary stands.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Ekaterinburg Stadium, YekaterinburgLocated 1,000 miles east of Moscow on the site of the Central Stadium -- once a prominent speed skating venue -- the Ekaterinburg Stadium will retain the original Soviet neo-Classical pillars while adding modern refurbishments and temporary stands.
    Ekaterinburg Stadium schedule:
Confederations Cup: N/A
World Cup: Group stage
Legacy: FC Ural, one of Russia's oldest clubs, will continue to use the stadium for its home games. After the World Cup, the capacity will be reduced and it will once again be known as Central Stadium.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Ekaterinburg Stadium schedule:
    Confederations Cup: N/A
    World Cup    : Group stage
    Legacy: FC Ural, one of Russia's oldest clubs, will continue to use the stadium for its home games. After the World Cup, the capacity will be reduced and it will once again be known as Central Stadium.
    Built in the heart of Kaliningrad on Oktyabrsky Island -- a section of land sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania left largely untouched until its selection as a World Cup venue -- the stadium is loosely based on the design of Bayern Munich&#39;s Allianz Arena.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Kaliningrad Stadium, KaliningradBuilt in the heart of Kaliningrad on Oktyabrsky Island -- a section of land sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania left largely untouched until its selection as a World Cup venue -- the stadium is loosely based on the design of Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena.
    Kaliningrad Stadium schedule:
Confederations Cup: N/A
World Cup: Group stage
Legacy: The 35,000-seater stadium will have its capacity substantially reduced and be home to second-tier side FC Baltika Kaliningrad. A new residential development will be built around it featuring parks, quays and embankments alongside the Pregola river.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Kaliningrad Stadium schedule:
    Confederations Cup: N/A
    World Cup    : Group stage
    Legacy: The 35,000-seater stadium will have its capacity substantially reduced and be home to second-tier side FC Baltika Kaliningrad. A new residential development will be built around it featuring parks, quays and embankments alongside the Pregola river.
    The varying heights of the stands in the Rostov Arena will allow spectators to take in not just the match action, but views of the city outside. Located about 20 miles from the Sea of Azov in south eastern Russia, summer temperatures in Rostov-on-Don typically exceed 68 F (20 C).
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-DonThe varying heights of the stands in the Rostov Arena will allow spectators to take in not just the match action, but views of the city outside. Located about 20 miles from the Sea of Azov in south eastern Russia, summer temperatures in Rostov-on-Don typically exceed 68 F (20 C).
    Rostov Arena schedule:
Confederations Cup: N/A
World Cup: Group stage, last 16
Legacy: As one of the first major projects built on the southern bank of the Don River, architects hope the stadium will attract a flow of people and investment from the north. It will also host Russian Premier League side FC Rostov's home fixtures.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Rostov Arena schedule:
    Confederations Cup: N/A
    World Cup:     Group stage, last 16
    Legacy: As one of the first major projects built on the southern bank of the Don River, architects hope the stadium will attract a flow of people and investment from the north. It will also host Russian Premier League side FC Rostov's home fixtures.
    The Fisht Stadium held the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2014 Winter Olympics and is already well-equipped for the demands of a major international football tournament. Named after Mount Fisht, a peak in the nearby Caucasus mountain range, the arena was designed to resemble a snow-capped summit.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Fisht Stadium, Sochi The Fisht Stadium held the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2014 Winter Olympics and is already well-equipped for the demands of a major international football tournament. Named after Mount Fisht, a peak in the nearby Caucasus mountain range, the arena was designed to resemble a snow-capped summit.
    Fisht Stadium schedule:
Confederations Cup: Group stage, semifinals
World Cup: Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals
Legacy: The 47,700-capacity venue will stage training camps and competitive matches for the Russian national team.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Fisht Stadium schedule:
    Confederations Cup: Group stage, semifinals
    World Cup    : Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals
    Legacy: The 47,700-capacity venue will stage training camps and competitive matches for the Russian national team.
    It was home to the 1980 Summer Olympics, 2008 Champions League final, 2013 Athletics World Championships and no shortage of musical tours, from Michael Jackson to the Rolling Stones. Now the Luzhniki Stadium is being refurbished -- with the athletics track removed and two extra tiers added -- while preserving its historical facade.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Luzhniki Stadium, MoscowIt was home to the 1980 Summer Olympics, 2008 Champions League final, 2013 Athletics World Championships and no shortage of musical tours, from Michael Jackson to the Rolling Stones. Now the Luzhniki Stadium is being refurbished -- with the athletics track removed and two extra tiers added -- while preserving its historical facade.
    Luzhniki Stadium schedule:
Confederations Cup: N/A
World Cup: Group stage, last 16, semifinal, final
Legacy: The 81,006-seater will retain its status as the country's leading football stadium, hosting competitive international matches and friendlies.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Luzhniki Stadium schedule:
    Confederations Cup: N/A
    World Cup    : Group stage, last 16, semifinal, final
    Legacy: The 81,006-seater will retain its status as the country's leading football stadium, hosting competitive international matches and friendlies.
    Built at the foot of the towering Mamayev Kurgan World War II memorial, the Volgograd Stadium will replace the demolished Central Stadium (pictured) and feature an open lattice exterior structure taking the form of a truncated cone.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Volgograd Arena, VolgogradBuilt at the foot of the towering Mamayev Kurgan World War II memorial, the Volgograd Stadium will replace the demolished Central Stadium (pictured) and feature an open lattice exterior structure taking the form of a truncated cone.
    Volgograd Arena schedule:
Confederations Cup: N/A
World Cup: Group stage
Legacy: It will become the home ground of third-tier side FC Rotor Vologograd.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Volgograd Arena schedule:
    Confederations Cup: N/A
    World Cup    : Group stage
    Legacy: It will become the home ground of third-tier side FC Rotor Vologograd.
    Built to host Spartak Moscow -- the &quot;people&#39;s team&quot; which has made do without its own venue for almost a century -- the 43,298-seater stadium will go on proving its worth long after the World Cup. The arena&#39;s facade features hundreds of red and white diamonds representing Spartak&#39;s logo, which change color when the Russian national side plays there.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Spartak Stadium, Moscow Built to host Spartak Moscow -- the "people's team" which has made do without its own venue for almost a century -- the 43,298-seater stadium will go on proving its worth long after the World Cup. The arena's facade features hundreds of red and white diamonds representing Spartak's logo, which change color when the Russian national side plays there.
    Spartak Stadium schedule:
Confederations Cup: Group stage, third-place playoff
World Cup: Last 16
Legacy: As well as hosting Spartak Moscow and the national side, the stadium will provide the center piece for a new residential development.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Spartak Stadium schedule:
    Confederations Cup: Group stage, third-place playoff
    World Cup    : Last 16
    Legacy: As well as hosting Spartak Moscow and the national side, the stadium will provide the center piece for a new residential development.
    Situated at the confluence of the Volga and Oka rivers, the stadium is designed to resemble the shimmering waters that surround it. The 45,331-capacity arena will be built close to the Alexander Nevsky cathedral and have views across to the Nizhny Novgorod Kremlin.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny NovgorodSituated at the confluence of the Volga and Oka rivers, the stadium is designed to resemble the shimmering waters that surround it. The 45,331-capacity arena will be built close to the Alexander Nevsky cathedral and have views across to the Nizhny Novgorod Kremlin.
    Nizhny Novgorod Stadium schedule:
Confederations Cup: N/A
World Cup: Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals
Legacy: The stadium was intended to become the permanent home of Russian club FC Volga, replacing the Lokomotiv Stadium after the tournament. However, Volga dissolved because of financial troubles in June 2016.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Nizhny Novgorod Stadium schedule:
    Confederations Cup: N/A
    World Cup    : Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals
    Legacy: The stadium was intended to become the permanent home of Russian club FC Volga, replacing the Lokomotiv Stadium after the tournament. However, Volga dissolved because of financial troubles in June 2016.
    Set to be constructed in a southeastern region renowned for its aerospace sector, the 44,807-seater arena will resemble an otherworldly glass dome. By night, the whole structure will light up.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Samara Arena, SamaraSet to be constructed in a southeastern region renowned for its aerospace sector, the 44,807-seater arena will resemble an otherworldly glass dome. By night, the whole structure will light up.
    Samara Arena schedule:
Confederations Cup: N/A
World Cup: Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals
Legacy: The 44,918-capacity stadium will be known as Cosmos Arena, hosting Russian Premier League side FC Krylia Sovetov Samara.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Samara Arena schedule:
    Confederations Cup: N/A
    World Cup:     Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals
    Legacy: The 44,918-capacity stadium will be known as Cosmos Arena, hosting Russian Premier League side FC Krylia Sovetov Samara.
    Set to feature a striking orange, red and white exterior, construction on the 44,442-seater venue began in 2010. Initially hoped to be completed two years later for the 1,000th anniversary of the Mordovian people&#39;s unification with Russia&#39;s other ethnic groups, it is now expected to be finished in 2017.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Mordovia Arena, SaranskSet to feature a striking orange, red and white exterior, construction on the 44,442-seater venue began in 2010. Initially hoped to be completed two years later for the 1,000th anniversary of the Mordovian people's unification with Russia's other ethnic groups, it is now expected to be finished in 2017.
    Mordovia Arena schedule:
Confederations Cup: N/A
World Cup: Group stage
Legacy: With a population of just 300,000, Saransk is the smallest of the 2018 World Cup host cities. After the tournament, some of the stadium's temporary structures will be demolished, reducing the capacity to 25,000. It will become the home of second-tier side FC Mordovia.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Mordovia Arena schedule:
    Confederations Cup: N/A
    World Cup    : Group stage
    Legacy: With a population of just 300,000, Saransk is the smallest of the 2018 World Cup host cities. After the tournament, some of the stadium's temporary structures will be demolished, reducing the capacity to 25,000. It will become the home of second-tier side FC Mordovia.
    Designed by the same firm of architects as Wembley and Arsenal&#39;s Emirates Stadium, Kazan Arena was constructed to blend seamlessly into the surrounding landscape. Viewed from above, it is said to resemble a water-lily on the banks of the adjacent Kazanka river. The front of the stadium is dominated by a high definition screen with a total area of 3,700 meters -- the largest of its kind in the world.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Kazan Arena, Kazan Designed by the same firm of architects as Wembley and Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, Kazan Arena was constructed to blend seamlessly into the surrounding landscape. Viewed from above, it is said to resemble a water-lily on the banks of the adjacent Kazanka river. The front of the stadium is dominated by a high definition screen with a total area of 3,700 meters -- the largest of its kind in the world.
    Kazan Arena schedule
Confederations Cup: Group stage, semifinals
World Cup: Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals
Legacy: Opened in 2013, it will continue to be home to Rubin Kazan, Russian Premier League champion in 2008 and 2009.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Kazan Arena schedule
    Confederations Cup: Group stage, semifinals
    World Cup:     Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals
    Legacy: Opened in 2013, it will continue to be home to Rubin Kazan, Russian Premier League champion in 2008 and 2009.
    Tournament guide

    Here's an inside look at the eight teams, and how they rank before the opening match between Russia and New Zealand on Saturday.
    Russia (FIFA rank: 63)
    Qualification: Automatic berth as host nation
    Coach: Stanislav Cherchesov (Russia)
    Key players: Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow), Denis Glushakov (Spartak Moscow), Fyodor Smolov (FC Krasnodar)
    Analysis: Russia made an underwhelming impact at last year's Euros, failing to win a match while sustaining a 3-0 loss to Wales. The side, led by captain and goalkeeper Akinfeev, is composed entirely of players from the Russian Premier League. Smolov can score goals, netting 25 times in 31 appearances for Krasnodar last season.
    Germany (FIFA rank: 3)
    Qualification: Winner of 2014 World Cup
    Coach: Joachim Löw (Germany)
    Key players: Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Antonio Rudiger (Roma), Jonas Hector (FC Köln)
    Analysis: Even without stars Toni Kroos, Thomas Müller, Mesut Özil, Leroy Sané and Manuel Neuer -- all rested or recovering from injury -- Germany has enough firepower to take the tournament. Giving youngsters like Bayer Leverkusen striker Julian Brandt match experience ahead of next year's World Cup Finals will be Löw's top priority, however.
    Chile (FIFA rank: 4)
    Qualification: Won 2015 and 2016 Copa America tournaments
    Coach: Juan Antonio Pizzi (Argentina)
    Key players: Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal), Arturo Vidal (Bayern Munich), Claudio Bravo (Manchester City)
    Analysis: It would be foolish to bet against the Chileans in Russia. Coming off major tournament wins over the last two summers, and fielding the second-best talent of the tournament in Sanchez, "La Roja" will be eager to prove that the country's success extends beyond the Americas.
    Portugal (FIFA rank: 8)
    Qualification: Winner of Euro 2016
    Coach: Fernando Santos (Portugal)
    Key players: Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Pepe (Real Madrid), Nani (Valencia)
    Analysis: Remarkably, Ronaldo did not ask for a rest. Coming off perhaps the most complete year in football history, scoring 42 goals in 46 appearances with Real Madrid, while sweeping La Liga, Champions League and Euro 2016 honors, it would have been understandable if the 32-year-old sat out to recuperate before another big campaign. Instead, Portugal will be without the services of Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches -- Young Player of the Tournament at Euro 2016 -- and striker Eder, both dropped by Santos.
    Brazilian Hulk was the most expensive signing in Russian Premier League history. The former Zenit Saint Petersburg striker said he faced racism in &quot;almost every game&quot; in Russia.
    Brazilian Hulk was the most expensive signing in Russian Premier League history. The former Zenit Saint Petersburg striker said he faced racism in "almost every game" in Russia.
    Mexico (FIFA rank: 17)
    Qualification: Won 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup, then beat 2013 winners USA in a one-match qualifier
    Coach: Juan Carlos Osorio (Colombia)
    Key players: Andrés Guardado (PSV), Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad), Javier Hernández (Bayern Leverkusen)
    Analysis: "El Tri" are in excellent form, with nine wins and three draws in their last 12 World Cup qualifiers, while compiling an astounding 22-3 goals ratio.
    Mexico, who won the 1999 Confederations Cup, and took home gold in the 2012 Olympics, are no slouches on the big stage. A match against Portugal on the tournament's second day will test Osorio's game strategy early on.
    Cameroon (FIFA rank: 32)
    Qualification: Won 2017 Africa Cup of Nations
    Coach: Hugo Broos (Belgium)
    Key players: Benjamin Moukandjo (Lorient), Vincent Aboubakar (Besiktas), Christian Bassogog (Henan Jianye FC)
    Analysis: Liverpool's Joel Matip is again a notable absentee from the Indomitable Lions squad -- though the team did not miss him on the way to winning the AFCON in Gabon last January.
    Abubaker -- who notched the winner in the final against Egypt -- leads a team brimming with international experience. Twenty-one-year-old Bassogog, who plies his trade in China, took home player of the tournament honors at the Africa Cup.
    Australia (FIFA rank: 48)
    Qualification: Won 2015 Asia Cup
    Coach: Ange Postecoglou (Australia)
    Key players: Tim Cahill (Melbourne City), Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa), Mathew Ryan (Valencia)
    Analysis: Thirty-seven-year-old wonder Cahill leads a squad bereft of top-level European experience. Teammates like goalkeeper Mathew Ryan will need to step up if the Socceroos are to advance past the group stage.
    The Khalifa International Stadium was the first of the Qatar 2022 World Cup venues to be completed.
    Photos: Qatar 2022
    The Khalifa International Stadium was the first of the Qatar 2022 World Cup venues to be completed.
    The stadium, pictured here during the official opening ceremony on May 19, can currently hold 48,000 fans after being expanded for the World Cup.
    Photos: Qatar 2022
    The stadium, pictured here during the official opening ceremony on May 19, can currently hold 48,000 fans after being expanded for the World Cup.
    Initially opened in 1976, the stadium has undergone two reconstructions, first in 2005 and then in 2017.
    Photos: Qatar 2022
    Initially opened in 1976, the stadium has undergone two reconstructions, first in 2005 and then in 2017.
    The Al Wakrah stadium, designed by the late Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid, will boast a capacity of 40,000.
    Photos: Qatar 2022
    The Al Wakrah stadium, designed by the late Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid, will boast a capacity of 40,000.
    It is said to be inspired by the sails of a Dhow, an Arab or Indian sailing vessel. Once the World Cup in over, local team Al-Wakrah Sports Club will use it as their new home.
    Photos: Qatar 2022
    It is said to be inspired by the sails of a Dhow, an Arab or Indian sailing vessel. Once the World Cup in over, local team Al-Wakrah Sports Club will use it as their new home.
    New Zealand (FIFA rank: 95)
    Qualification: Won 2016 OFC Nations Cup
    Coach: Anthony Hudson (England)
    Key players: Stefan Marinovic (Unterhaching), Kosta Barbarouses (free agent), Chris Wood (Leeds)
    Analysis: Leaving this tournament with one win from its three group stage matches would be a result for young coach Hudson, whose brief prior experience features a stint coaching Bahrain.
    The Kiwis open the tournament against hosts Russia. Striker Wood -- who is averaging a goal in every two appearances at Leeds -- must be in top form for New Zealand to have a chance at an upset.