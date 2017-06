Confederations Cup: Yet another trophy for Ronaldo?

(CNN) This may be the one soccer major tournament where losing has an upside.

Since its start in 1992, no Confederations Cup winner has gone on to win the following year's World Cup.

The tournament pits the winners of each of world governing body FIFA's six continental tournaments against the previous World Cup Finals winners, and future hosts -- in this case Russia -- a year before its showcase tournament.

This year's cup boasts two of the biggest stars on the planet in Cristiano Ronaldo and Alexis Sanchez, but will also field 94th ranked New Zealand, who could struggle just to keep its matches competitive.

Russia has been grouped with European champion Portugal, New Zealand and Mexico, while World Cup titleholder Germany heads the other group featuring Chile, Cameroon and Australia.

The tournament will showcase four of the 12 stadiums built or refurbished for next year's World Cup, and will take place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi.

Over time, the tournament has been a chance for host countries to work through teething problems ahead of the World Cup. Based on violence displayed by some Russian fans , who clashed with England supporters, at the Euro 2016 tournament in France, quelling any repeat will be a top priority for Russian organizers.

"Guaranteed safety"

Another priority will be ensuring that Russian spectators refrain from making racist gestures that have emerged during club matches over the past decade.

Retired footballer Alexei Smertin, who was appointed Russian football's anti-racism chief last year, says he "can guarantee" safety for World Cup 2018 attendees.

"(There) won't be an incident," he told CNN's World Sport show. "We are taking it seriously. I can guarantee that the World Cup will be in the best level you've ever seen."

Guarantees aside, the former Chelsea and Bordeaux midfielder will have his work cut out for him.

Newly published figures from football watchdog FARE Network cite an average of 90 incidents of "racist and far-right displays in Russian football" in each of the past five seasons.

Last month, a parade in Sochi, billed as "celebration of the different continents, and a testimony of Russia's open attitude toward traditions from around the globe" included men wearing blackface and carrying bananas.

"Unfortunately they did it," Smertin acknowledges. "My role is to educate because some people don't know that their acts hurt people ... and they need to know."

St. Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg – Built on Krestovsky Island where the 110,000-capacity Kirov Stadium used to stand in Russia's second-largest city, it was designed by late Japanese architect Kisho Kurosawa to look like a spaceship. The stadium is equipped with a retractable roof and sliding pitch. Inside, the temperature can be regulated to a mild 59 degrees Fahrenheit (15 C) all year round.

St. Petersburg Stadium schedule:

Confederations Cup: Group stage, final

World Cup: Group stage, last 16, semifinal, third-place playoff

Legacy: The 68,000-seater will regain its former name -- Krestovsky Stadium -- and be home to 2007-08 UEFA Cup winner Zenit St. Petersburg.

Ekaterinburg Stadium, Yekaterinburg – Located 1,000 miles east of Moscow on the site of the Central Stadium -- once a prominent speed skating venue -- the Ekaterinburg Stadium will retain the original Soviet neo-Classical pillars while adding modern refurbishments and temporary stands.

Confederations Cup: N/A

World Cup: Group stage

Legacy: FC Ural, one of Russia's oldest clubs, will continue to use the stadium for its home games. After the World Cup, the capacity will be reduced and it will once again be known as Central Stadium.

Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad – Built in the heart of Kaliningrad on Oktyabrsky Island -- a section of land sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania left largely untouched until its selection as a World Cup venue -- the stadium is loosely based on the design of Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena.

Confederations Cup: N/A

World Cup: Group stage

Legacy: The 35,000-seater stadium will have its capacity substantially reduced and be home to second-tier side FC Baltika Kaliningrad. A new residential development will be built around it featuring parks, quays and embankments alongside the Pregola river.

Confederations Cup: N/A

World Cup: Group stage, last 16

Legacy: As one of the first major projects built on the southern bank of the Don River, architects hope the stadium will attract a flow of people and investment from the north. It will also host Russian Premier League side FC Rostov's home fixtures.

Confederations Cup: Group stage, semifinals

World Cup: Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals

Legacy: The 47,700-capacity venue will stage training camps and competitive matches for the Russian national team.

Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow – It was home to the 1980 Summer Olympics, 2008 Champions League final, 2013 Athletics World Championships and no shortage of musical tours, from Michael Jackson to the Rolling Stones. Now the Luzhniki Stadium is being refurbished -- with the athletics track removed and two extra tiers added -- while preserving its historical facade.

Confederations Cup: N/A

World Cup: Group stage, last 16, semifinal, final

Legacy: The 81,006-seater will retain its status as the country's leading football stadium, hosting competitive international matches and friendlies.

Volgograd Arena, Volgograd – Built at the foot of the towering Mamayev Kurgan World War II memorial, the Volgograd Stadium will replace the demolished Central Stadium (pictured) and feature an open lattice exterior structure taking the form of a truncated cone.

Confederations Cup: N/A

World Cup: Group stage

Legacy: It will become the home ground of third-tier side FC Rotor Vologograd.

Spartak Stadium, Moscow – Built to host Spartak Moscow -- the "people's team" which has made do without its own venue for almost a century -- the 43,298-seater stadium will go on proving its worth long after the World Cup. The arena's facade features hundreds of red and white diamonds representing Spartak's logo, which change color when the Russian national side plays there.

Hide Caption 15 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Spartak Stadium schedule:

Confederations Cup: Group stage, third-place playoff

World Cup: Last 16

Legacy: As well as hosting Spartak Moscow and the national side, the stadium will provide the center piece for a new residential development.

Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod – Situated at the confluence of the Volga and Oka rivers, the stadium is designed to resemble the shimmering waters that surround it. The 45,331-capacity arena will be built close to the Alexander Nevsky cathedral and have views across to the Nizhny Novgorod Kremlin.

Confederations Cup: N/A

World Cup: Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals

Legacy: The stadium was intended to become the permanent home of Russian club FC Volga, replacing the Lokomotiv Stadium after the tournament. However, Volga dissolved because of financial troubles in June 2016.

Hide Caption 18 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Samara Arena, Samara – Set to be constructed in a southeastern region renowned for its aerospace sector, the 44,807-seater arena will resemble an otherworldly glass dome. By night, the whole structure will light up. Hide Caption 19 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Samara Arena schedule:

Confederations Cup: N/A

World Cup: Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals

Legacy: The 44,918-capacity stadium will be known as Cosmos Arena, hosting Russian Premier League side FC Krylia Sovetov Samara.

Confederations Cup: N/A

World Cup: Group stage

Legacy: With a population of just 300,000, Saransk is the smallest of the 2018 World Cup host cities. After the tournament, some of the stadium's temporary structures will be demolished, reducing the capacity to 25,000. It will become the home of second-tier side FC Mordovia.

Kazan Arena, Kazan – Designed by the same firm of architects as Wembley and Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, Kazan Arena was constructed to blend seamlessly into the surrounding landscape. Viewed from above, it is said to resemble a water-lily on the banks of the adjacent Kazanka river. The front of the stadium is dominated by a high definition screen with a total area of 3,700 meters -- the largest of its kind in the world.

Confederations Cup: Group stage, semifinals

World Cup: Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals

Legacy: Opened in 2013, it will continue to be home to Rubin Kazan, Russian Premier League champion in 2008 and 2009.

Hide Caption 24 of 24

Tournament guide

Here's an inside look at the eight teams, and how they rank before the opening match between Russia and New Zealand on Saturday.

Qualification: Automatic berth as host nation

Coach: Stanislav Cherchesov (Russia)

Key players: Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow), Denis Glushakov (Spartak Moscow), Fyodor Smolov (FC Krasnodar)

Analysis: Russia made an underwhelming impact at last year's Euros, failing to win a match while sustaining a 3-0 loss to Wales . The side, led by captain and goalkeeper Akinfeev, is composed entirely of players from the Russian Premier League. Smolov can score goals, netting 25 times in 31 appearances for Krasnodar last season.

Germany (FIFA rank: 3)

Qualification: Winner of 2014 World Cup

Coach: Joachim Löw (Germany)

Key players: Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Antonio Rudiger (Roma), Jonas Hector (FC Köln)

Analysis: Even without stars Toni Kroos, Thomas Müller, Mesut Özil, Leroy Sané and Manuel Neuer -- all rested or recovering from injury -- Germany has enough firepower to take the tournament. Giving youngsters like Bayer Leverkusen striker Julian Brandt match experience ahead of next year's World Cup Finals will be Löw's top priority, however.

Chile (FIFA rank: 4)

Qualification: Won 2015 and 2016 Copa America tournaments

Coach: Juan Antonio Pizzi (Argentina)

Key players: Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal), Arturo Vidal (Bayern Munich), Claudio Bravo (Manchester City)

Analysis: It would be foolish to bet against the Chileans in Russia. Coming off major tournament wins over the last two summers, and fielding the second-best talent of the tournament in Sanchez, "La Roja" will be eager to prove that the country's success extends beyond the Americas.

Portugal (FIFA rank: 8)

Qualification: Winner of Euro 2016

Coach: Fernando Santos (Portugal)

Key players: Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Pepe (Real Madrid), Nani (Valencia)

Analysis: Remarkably, Ronaldo did not ask for a rest. Coming off perhaps the most complete year in football history, scoring 42 goals in 46 appearances with Real Madrid, while sweeping La Liga, Champions League and Euro 2016 honors, it would have been understandable if the 32-year-old sat out to recuperate before another big campaign. Instead, Portugal will be without the services of Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches -- Young Player of the Tournament at Euro 2016 -- and striker Eder, both dropped by Santos.

Brazilian Hulk was the most expensive signing in Russian Premier League history. The former Zenit Saint Petersburg striker said he faced racism in "almost every game" in Russia.

Mexico (FIFA rank: 17)

Qualification: Won 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup, then beat 2013 winners USA in a one-match qualifier

Coach: Juan Carlos Osorio (Colombia)

Key players: Andrés Guardado (PSV), Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad), Javier Hernández (Bayern Leverkusen)

Analysis: "El Tri" are in excellent form, with nine wins and three draws in their last 12 World Cup qualifiers, while compiling an astounding 22-3 goals ratio.

Mexico, who won the 1999 Confederations Cup, and took home gold in the 2012 Olympics, are no slouches on the big stage. A match against Portugal on the tournament's second day will test Osorio's game strategy early on.

Cameroon (FIFA rank: 32)

Qualification: Won 2017 Africa Cup of Nations

Coach: Hugo Broos (Belgium)

Key players: Benjamin Moukandjo (Lorient), Vincent Aboubakar (Besiktas), Christian Bassogog (Henan Jianye FC)

Analysis: Liverpool's Joel Matip is again a notable absentee from the Indomitable Lions squad -- though the team did not miss him on the way to winning the AFCON in Gabon last January.

Abubaker -- who notched the winner in the final against Egypt -- leads a team brimming with international experience. Twenty-one-year-old Bassogog, who plies his trade in China, took home player of the tournament honors at the Africa Cup.

Australia (FIFA rank: 48)

Qualification: Won 2015 Asia Cup

Coach: Ange Postecoglou (Australia)

Key players: Tim Cahill (Melbourne City), Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa), Mathew Ryan (Valencia)

Analysis: Thirty-seven-year-old wonder Cahill leads a squad bereft of top-level European experience. Teammates like goalkeeper Mathew Ryan will need to step up if the Socceroos are to advance past the group stage.

New Zealand (FIFA rank: 95)

Coach: Anthony Hudson (England)

Key players: Stefan Marinovic (Unterhaching), Kosta Barbarouses (free agent), Chris Wood (Leeds)

Analysis: Leaving this tournament with one win from its three group stage matches would be a result for young coach Hudson, whose brief prior experience features a stint coaching Bahrain.

The Kiwis open the tournament against hosts Russia. Striker Wood -- who is averaging a goal in every two appearances at Leeds -- must be in top form for New Zealand to have a chance at an upset.