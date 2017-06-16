Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl dies

Story highlights Kohl was a longtime member of the Christian Democratic Union

He was the architect of German reunification after the Cold War

Berlin (CNN) German statesman Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification after the end of the Cold War, has died, his Christian Democratic Union party announced with a memorial message Friday. He was 87.

Kohl served as chancellor for 16 years -- from 1982 to 1998 -- and was Germany's longest-serving leader since 1945. He worked tirelessly for the reunification of West and East Germany, the countries separated in the ashes of World War II.

"Helmut's death hurts me deeply," European Commission Chairman Jean-Claude Juncker said in a Twitter post. "My mentor, my friend, the very essence of Europe, he will be greatly, greatly missed."

Former US President Bill Clinton -- who honored Kohl with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1999 -- mourned the loss of his friend, saying his "visionary leadership prepared Germany and all of Europe for the 21st century."

"He was called upon to answer some of the most monumental questions of his time, and in answering them correctly he made possible the reunification of a strong, prosperous Germany and the creation of the European Union," Clinton said in a statement.

