Rome (CNN) Architect Gloria Trevisan was on the phone with her family in Italy when she became part of a grim statistic -- another victim of this week's inferno at London's Grenfell Tower.

"Gloria died while on the phone with her mother," family attorney Maria Cristina Sandrin told CNN.

"I am going to heaven," Trevisan said, according to Sandrin. "I will help you from up there."

At least 30 people have been confirmed dead and around 70 remain unaccounted for as of Friday afternoon, according to police. A criminal investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding Wednesday's blaze. Police said the cause of the fire was unlikely to be arson, but senior detectives are investigating whether other offenses were committed.

Trevisan moved to London to work as an architect, her family's lawyer says.

Trevisan, 26, was living in London because her family in Italy was having financial difficulties, Sandrin told CNN.

