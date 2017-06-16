London (CNN) A London hospital has made a formal complaint to the Sun newspaper, a UK tabloid owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corporation, over its conduct in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Kings College Hospital would not discuss the circumstances of the dispute, but the The Sun vehemently denied a report that its journalist had impersonated a victim's relative to gain access for an interview.

"Following an incident at King's College hospital, we have formally written to the Sun and will be informing the Independent Press Standards Organisation," said a spokeswoman for King's College hospital NHS Foundation Trust. "We are unable to comment on the specifics until our complaint has been investigated."

The Sun said that a reporter and a photographer had arrived at the hospital to conduct an interview with one of the people injured in the fire.

Statement: The Sun wants to make it completely clear that no reporter has 'impersonated' any Grenfell Tower family members. pic.twitter.com/DuvjKi3HXg — The Sun (@TheSun) June 16, 2017

It said that the victim had provided a "detailed phone interview for the newspaper" and the reporter was visiting him in hospital to "get a further interview and photos."

