Jo Cox's husband remembers her death, one year on

London (CNN) Last June, Brendan Cox was at a restaurant with a colleague when he received a life-changing phone call. His wife, British lawmaker Jo Cox, had been attacked.

"I remember running to the train just thinking, just be OK, like if you're injured, if you're hurt, we'll be OK, we'll put you all back together, just don't die. Then I was on the train and spoke to her sister, Kim, who told me that she hadn't made it," Cox recalls.

Jo Cox, 41, was shot and stabbed to death on a street in Birstall, northern England, following a meeting with some of her constituents on June 16 last year. The attack, which happened just days before the Brexit referendum, shocked Britain.

In the days after her brutal murder, with the encouragement of family and strangers, Brendan began to write. His tribute to the life and career of his wife -- a young Labour Party MP heralded as a champion for women, immigrants and the vulnerable -- helped him "process what has happened."

Brendan Cox's book, "Jo Cox: More in Common," was released on the anniversary of Jo's brutal murder this month. The title serves as a poignant reference to his wife's maiden speech in Parliament, when she spoke of how British communities -- including the one she represented -- had been greatly enhanced by diversity.

