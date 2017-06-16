Story highlights Film opened on what would have been rapper's 46th birthday

Jada Pinkett Smith called film "deeply hurtful"

(CNN) All eyes are on a new film about the life of Tupac Shakur, and some of his friends don't like what they see.

"All Eyez On Me," starring Demetrius Shipp Jr. and Kat Graham, opened in theaters Friday, on what would have been Shakur's 46h birthday, and it's not winning rave reviews from some who knew the slain rapper.

Graham portrays Jada Pinkett Smith, who was a close friend of Shakur's. The pair met as teens when the rapper lived in Pinkett Smith's hometown of Baltimore.

On Friday, Pinkett Smith took to social media to complain about the film, which she called "deeply hurtful."

"Forgive me... my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth," she tweeted.