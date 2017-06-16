Story highlights Shark Week starts in July

Phelps will appear in two programs

(CNN) Michael Phelps is fast, but can he outswim a shark?

The Olympian will help kick off Discovery's Shark Week in July.

"He is our greatest champion to ever get in the water: Michael Phelps. 39 world records. 23 Olympic golds. But he has one competition left to win," a news release from the network reads. "An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before. The world's most decorated athlete takes on the ocean's most efficient predator: Phelps V Shark -- the race is on!"

The eight-day marathon of all things sharks begins July 23.

Celebrating its 29th anniversary, the very popular Shark Week will for the first time be airing during the same week on Discovery Channel in more than 220 countries and territories.

