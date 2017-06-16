Lorde admits she was secret onion rings reviewer

Story highlights The singer tells Jimmy Fallon she loves onion rings

She says she took down Instagram account

(CNN) Lorde really has a thing for onion rings.

The singer fessed up Thursday night to "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon that she was behind the "onionringsworldwide" Instagram account with the tagline, "Every onion ring I encounter, rated."

"I sort of naively didn't realize that it would be a thing that I was going to different places and trying the onion rings at each of those places," Lorde said before admitting it was indeed her account.

The New Zealand native said she knows that "it reads like the thing that a pop star would do to look relatable" but insists it was just a funny thing to do with her friends while she was on tour.

"I think they're underrated as well," she said. "I don't think they get enough credit."

