'47 Meters Down' has sharks, not much depth

(CNN) Summer and sharks have proven to be a pretty potent combination, which is the main draw in "47 Meters Down," an old-fashioned "B" movie that offers its share of reasonably effective thrills, even if it gets predictably light-headed long before its over.

The producers (among them Harvey and Bob Weinstein, who made the movie and then sold off the rights) caught something of a break in casting Mandy Moore in this low-budget genre flick before "This is Us" became TV's new darling. Granted, it's a role saddled with a lot of shrieking, panting and bad dialogue (even the movie's hashtag is #Sharkbait), but with any luck there will be more parts coming that the actress can actually sink her teeth into.

Frankly, director/co-writer Johannes Roberts would have benefited from devoting a little more of the movie's 89-minute running time to introducing the characters, and a tad less to fabricating increasingly dumb ways to tease out the protagonists' predicament, especially with the air in their tanks creating a built-in expiration point.

Moore and Claire Holt (CW's "The Originals") play sisters Lisa and Kate, respectively, just a couple of bachelorettes in paradise on a vacation in Mexico. Lisa, however, confesses that she's just broken up with her boyfriend, prompting her more free-spirited sister to coax her to get out and live a little.

The two meet a couple of guys, who talk them into a shark-cage excursion with a somewhat shady-looking captain (Matthew Modine). "It's like going to the zoo, except you're in the cage," they're assured.

