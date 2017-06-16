Blast outside Chinese kindergarten was bomb attack, police say

Beijing (CNN) The deadly explosion outside a kindergarten in the eastern Chinese city of Xuzhou on Thursday was a result of a bomb, China's state-run news agency reported Friday.

The suspected bomb maker was killed in the blast, Xinhua reported, citing police.

Investigators examined physical evidence and DNA to determine the identity of the suspect, a 22-year-old man with a history of mental illness who lived and worked near the kindergarten.

Police found bomb making material in his home as well as the words "death," "decease" and "end" written on the walls of the man's apartment, Xinhua said.

He was reportedly suspended from his school because of mental issues.

