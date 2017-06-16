Australia announces three-month gun amnesty

Story highlights Major gun buy-back held in 1996 after Port Arthur massacre

(CNN) Australia has announced a three-month gun amnesty in an attempt to stop some of the country's 260,000 illegal firearms from falling into the hands of terrorists.

From July 1, owners of unregistered guns will be able to hand them in without fear of punishment.

"As recent events have shown us, just one gun in the wrong hands can be deadly," Justice Minister Michael Keenan said Friday. "Now is the time to run another amnesty, with the aim of reducing this pool of illegal guns."

Anyone caught with an unregistered firearm outside the amnesty period could face a $280,000 (US$212,500) fine and up to 14 years in prison.