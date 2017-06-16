Breaking News

Art Basel 2017: Hypnotic underwater procession tackles climate change

By Don Jaucian, CNN

Updated 5:28 AM ET, Fri June 16, 2017

A still from "Our Islands, 11°16`58.4" 123°45`07.0"E" (2017) by Martha Atienza, which debuted at Art Basel 2017.
A still from "Our Islands, 11°16`58.4" 123°45`07.0"E" (2017) by Martha Atienza, which debuted at Art Basel 2017.
Dutch-Filipino artist Martha Atienza's work uses art to address social change and development. Her recent work focuses on the relationship between the sea and island communities.
Dutch-Filipino artist Martha Atienza's work uses art to address social change and development. Her recent work focuses on the relationship between the sea and island communities.
Atienza collaborated with the community on Bantayan Island to create "My Navel is Buried in the Sea". The project won 2012's Ateneo Art Award.
Atienza collaborated with the community on Bantayan Island to create "My Navel is Buried in the Sea". The project won 2012's Ateneo Art Award.
"My Navel is Buried in the Sea" (2011) is a three-paneled video which began with Atienza filming compressor divers. "Compressor diving is a dangerous way to make a living," she says. "Makeshift equipment is used to dive to extreme depths. It is a result of extreme damage to the sea by man and nature. Men must go deep to make a catch."
"My Navel is Buried in the Sea" (2011) is a three-paneled video which began with Atienza filming compressor divers. "Compressor diving is a dangerous way to make a living," she says. "Makeshift equipment is used to dive to extreme depths. It is a result of extreme damage to the sea by man and nature. Men must go deep to make a catch."
In "My Navel is Buried in the Sea" (2011) divers breathe through plastic hoses pumped with air from an industrial low-pressure air compressor. The air runs through a bottle of Sprite to improve the taste.
In "My Navel is Buried in the Sea" (2011) divers breathe through plastic hoses pumped with air from an industrial low-pressure air compressor. The air runs through a bottle of Sprite to improve the taste.
"My Navel is Buried in the Sea" (2011) documents how the sea is a source of life for the people and wildlife around it.
"My Navel is Buried in the Sea" (2011) documents how the sea is a source of life for the people and wildlife around it.
Since 2010, Martha Atienza has shot footage of the traditional Ati-Atihan Festival in her hometown on Bantayan Island. The annual feast takes place across the Philippines in honor of Santo Niño, the infant Jesus.
Since 2010, Martha Atienza has shot footage of the traditional Ati-Atihan Festival in her hometown on Bantayan Island. The annual feast takes place across the Philippines in honor of Santo Niño, the infant Jesus.
In Martha Atienza's hometown, the Ati-Atihan Festival offers a chance for the island's inhabitants to address their problems through humor and creativity.
In Martha Atienza's hometown, the Ati-Atihan Festival offers a chance for the island's inhabitants to address their problems through humor and creativity.
Young girls in pageant gowns participate in the Ati-Atihan Festival in Bantayan Island. The parade is held every year at the end of January.
Young girls in pageant gowns participate in the Ati-Atihan Festival in Bantayan Island. The parade is held every year at the end of January.
In the Ati-Atihan Festival, the image of Santo Niño (the infant Jesus) is the central figure. The Santo Niño is dressed in various costumes and regalia.
In the Ati-Atihan Festival, the image of Santo Niño (the infant Jesus) is the central figure. The Santo Niño is dressed in various costumes and regalia.
Story highlights

  • Video excerpts of Martha Atienza's "Our Islands" show residents of Bantayan Island dressed as a range of characters
  • From sound installations to slow motion footage of tempestuous seas, Atienza's work tackle issues like climate change

(CNN)On long, life-size panels at this year's Art Basel fair, underwater figures make their way across the screens.

One sports a curly wig and a fringed skirt made of golden foil. Others dress as political and religious figures. Some carry cardboard signs emblazoned with slogans like "Yolanda Survivor" -- a reference to the deadly typhoon that rocked the Philippines in 2013.
Dutch-Filipino artist Martha Atienza's video installation, "Our Islands, 11°16`58.4" 123°45`07.0"E," is a striking artistic spectacle. Its characters' balletic movements help the viewer feel their struggle for air and the weight of the water above them. But a closer inspection hints at the bigger issues at play.
    Filmed in the sea around Bantayan Island in the Philippines, Atienza's work addresses serious environmental questions: How the island's marine ecosystems are in peril and how its inhabitants are abandoning their heritage to look for opportunities elsewhere -- as seafarers on international ships or even as domestic helpers abroad.
    "My grandfather used to tell my father, 'Why leave the island? There are plenty of fish,'" says Atienza. "Imagine, before it would take a few hours to catch 40 kilos. Now it takes a whole night to catch a few kilos. And the fish caught are actually too small -- they haven't spawned yet."
    Ring of children, Grenada

In the shallow waters off the coast of Cancun in Mexico lies an underwater field of figures. Colorful sponges cover their stony faces and layers of vibrant coral grow around their shape.

This is Museo Subacuático de Arte, the world's first underwater museum created by British sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor with the idea to make art and the marine environment interact. He covers his exhibits in cement that attracts coral growth, then submerges them to the ocean floor, letting tropical coral overtake their surface and eventually form a new reef.
    Ring of children, Grenada

    In the shallow waters off the coast of Cancun in Mexico lies an underwater field of figures. Colorful sponges cover their stony faces and layers of vibrant coral grow around their shape.

    This is Museo Subacuático de Arte, the world's first underwater museum created by British sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor with the idea to make art and the marine environment interact. He covers his exhibits in cement that attracts coral growth, then submerges them to the ocean floor, letting tropical coral overtake their surface and eventually form a new reef.
    Vicissitudes

Taylor plants corals on his figures, but says he never disturbs natural settings, instead using those grown in nurseries or damaged by tourists: "I'm always trying to communicate how incredible this underwater world is, but also how it's under deep threat at the moment with climate change." he says.
    Vicissitudes

    Taylor plants corals on his figures, but says he never disturbs natural settings, instead using those grown in nurseries or damaged by tourists: "I'm always trying to communicate how incredible this underwater world is, but also how it's under deep threat at the moment with climate change." he says.
    Un-still Life

The artist makes the sculptures as heavy as possible so they would stay on the seabed once secured, and then transports them underwater in a process that can last up to six months. Works are made of PH neutral cement, and over time sponges and coral encrust the surfaces in myriad of colorful and unexpected patterns.
    Un-still Life

    The artist makes the sculptures as heavy as possible so they would stay on the seabed once secured, and then transports them underwater in a process that can last up to six months. Works are made of PH neutral cement, and over time sponges and coral encrust the surfaces in myriad of colorful and unexpected patterns.
    Holy man

"Sometimes I go back and I'm completely amazed at this formation that occurred on the face, it's like walking into something completely different," says Taylor> "Occasionally I'll be completely disappointed, there will be an algae that covered the face and made it go black," he adds.
    Holy man

    "Sometimes I go back and I'm completely amazed at this formation that occurred on the face, it's like walking into something completely different," says Taylor> "Occasionally I'll be completely disappointed, there will be an algae that covered the face and made it go black," he adds.
    Anthropocene

Apart from encouraging the growth of the area's marine life, Taylor is also keen to highlight the identity of the region which hosts his works: "I don't want it to be just myself bringing my ideas to a place, I want it to represent local culture," he says. That idea was behind his decision to submerge a VW Beetle in Mexico, a car that has an iconic status in the country, but which also presented an ideal refuge for marine life: "The Beetle has the perfect shape for underwater, it's rounded so crustacean like lobsters and crabs can live inside it without the danger of being caught by fishermen. I went back to see it about six months ago and it had almost 100 lobsters living in it," says Taylor.
    Anthropocene

    Apart from encouraging the growth of the area's marine life, Taylor is also keen to highlight the identity of the region which hosts his works: "I don't want it to be just myself bringing my ideas to a place, I want it to represent local culture," he says. That idea was behind his decision to submerge a VW Beetle in Mexico, a car that has an iconic status in the country, but which also presented an ideal refuge for marine life: "The Beetle has the perfect shape for underwater, it's rounded so crustacean like lobsters and crabs can live inside it without the danger of being caught by fishermen. I went back to see it about six months ago and it had almost 100 lobsters living in it," says Taylor.
    Bankers

The artist doesn't shy away from a strong metaphor, such as the installation shown above where figures have their heads literally buried in sand: "This was a piece referencing climate change and global warming, and how we tend to be living in denial at the moment, forgetting the future for short term gain," says Taylor, "Caribbean has lost so much of its natural reef, I think it really is a critical situation."
    Bankers

    The artist doesn't shy away from a strong metaphor, such as the installation shown above where figures have their heads literally buried in sand: "This was a piece referencing climate change and global warming, and how we tend to be living in denial at the moment, forgetting the future for short term gain," says Taylor, "Caribbean has lost so much of its natural reef, I think it really is a critical situation."
    Resurrection

The feeling of weightlessness underwater allows visitors to roam the museum with ease, examining the sculptures from every view point -- floating above them or swimming away to observe them in the vast landscape. "The light changes completely according to the weather," says Taylor, "sometimes you get these huge shafts of light breaking through the water, other times it's more subdued and almost mist-like."
    Resurrection

    The feeling of weightlessness underwater allows visitors to roam the museum with ease, examining the sculptures from every view point -- floating above them or swimming away to observe them in the vast landscape. "The light changes completely according to the weather," says Taylor, "sometimes you get these huge shafts of light breaking through the water, other times it's more subdued and almost mist-like."
    The lost correspondent

"Because you're placed in an alternative world, your imagination is almost a little bit more open, it's a bit like being in a dream where you're a bit more suggestible to new ideas," he adds.
    The lost correspondent

    "Because you're placed in an alternative world, your imagination is almost a little bit more open, it's a bit like being in a dream where you're a bit more suggestible to new ideas," he adds.
    Man on fire

The sculptor is not concerned with the prospect of the coral eventually covering his creations to the point where the original shape is no longer recognizable: "One of the reasons I do a lot of figurative work is that the human figure is embedded in our psyche, even the smallest reference to it, a slight part of the leg or a cheek gives understanding of the whole piece. We are always looking for ourselves in something," says Taylor.
    Man on fire

    The sculptor is not concerned with the prospect of the coral eventually covering his creations to the point where the original shape is no longer recognizable: "One of the reasons I do a lot of figurative work is that the human figure is embedded in our psyche, even the smallest reference to it, a slight part of the leg or a cheek gives understanding of the whole piece. We are always looking for ourselves in something," says Taylor.
    Silent evolution

His next project has taken him to the slightly cooler waters of the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Canary Islands, where he is currently creating a new underwater botanical garden. The conditions there are clear, but lack the intense tropical corals of the Caribbean: "Here it's a little bit more subdued, but there's an abundance of fish and sea urchins which actually clean the sculpture's surfaces at night, so whereas in the past things would be obscured very quickly, I have to work out how I will be planting things in a different way," he says.
    Silent evolution

    His next project has taken him to the slightly cooler waters of the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Canary Islands, where he is currently creating a new underwater botanical garden. The conditions there are clear, but lack the intense tropical corals of the Caribbean: "Here it's a little bit more subdued, but there's an abundance of fish and sea urchins which actually clean the sculpture's surfaces at night, so whereas in the past things would be obscured very quickly, I have to work out how I will be planting things in a different way," he says.
    The figure seen above will signal the entrance to the park. It contains solar panels that light it at night so boats don't collide with it, and it is kept buoyant by a complex underwater mechanism that ensures it rises and falls with the tide.
    The figure seen above will signal the entrance to the park. It contains solar panels that light it at night so boats don't collide with it, and it is kept buoyant by a complex underwater mechanism that ensures it rises and falls with the tide.
    Raising awareness through art

    By bringing her work to the world's most prestigious art fair, Atienza hopes to start a conversation about the environment in the wake of the US's withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on climate change. Her work is being shown by Silverlens Galleries in Art Basel's Statements section, a section of the fair that spotlights young artists.
    "Art Basel is the toughest fair to get into," says Isa Lorenzo, director and curator of Manila-based Silverlens Galleries.
    "They are looking for the most unique, authentic, strong work. Just in Statements, 400 galleries applied from all over the world and only 18 were chosen. So we knew Martha could do it. Her work is authentic and you can't stop watching it."
    Atienza collaborated with the community on Bantayan Island to create &quot;My Navel is Buried in the Sea.&quot;
    Atienza collaborated with the community on Bantayan Island to create "My Navel is Buried in the Sea."
    "Our Islands" has taken home the Baloise Prize, which is awarded to two young artists in the Statements section (Atienza shared this year's prize with New York artist Sam Pulitzer).
    In the Ati-Atihan Festival, the image of Santo Niño (the infant Jesus) is the central figure.
    In the Ati-Atihan Festival, the image of Santo Niño (the infant Jesus) is the central figure.
    Previous winners, such as Haegue Yang, Ryan Gander and Tino Sehgal, have gone on to become big names in the art world.
    Atienza's art -- from sound installations of clanging ships to slow motion footage of tempestuous seas -- often directly involves the inhabitants of Bantayan Island.
    The local community informs the artist's decision-making, as she uses her work to address matters affecting her hometown.

    Changes to island community

    As well as confronting environmental issues, "Our Islands" marks the culmination of a stretch of Atienza's work inspired by the Ati-Atihan Festival, a traditional feast celebrating Santo Niño (the infant Jesus).
    Her exploration of the annual event began with 2010's "Anito" -- a work that documented the gradual changes in the island community.
    In previous years, Atienza might have presented the festival as a colorful affair. But the struggles facing the island's inhabitants are becoming more apparent in her work.
    "People are simply hungrier than before, and it shows," says Atienza.
    Martha Atienza
    Martha Atienza
    "No more crazy, elaborate costumes; no more painted rice sacks. Some people don't even join [in the festival] because they choose to go fishing instead -- their families have to eat. Or the others are all abroad. The parade has been shrinking and less colorful, for sure."
    It's not rare to see strange objects on London's River Thames: a floating house, an enormous wooden hippo, a gaudily painted WWI-era warship. This month, it's a group of suit-clad men on horses outfitted with oil extraction pump heads.

Rising Tide, part of the month-long Totally Thames arts festival, is the latest work from British artist Jason deCaires Taylor, and an intended statement on the future of fossil fuels.
    It's not rare to see strange objects on London's River Thames: a floating house, an enormous wooden hippo, a gaudily painted WWI-era warship. This month, it's a group of suit-clad men on horses outfitted with oil extraction pump heads.

    Rising Tide, part of the month-long Totally Thames arts festival, is the latest work from British artist Jason deCaires Taylor, and an intended statement on the future of fossil fuels.
    "I think it is a very powerful image having a suited businessman-slash-politician waist-high in rising water, in denial, ambivalent to the current situation," Taylor says. "The riders symbolize our desire to control natural forces, but [being] positioned in a vast body of moving water aims to highlight our fragility."

Taylor leaped at the opportunity to create an installation in London, where he received his art education. But the location resonated for deeper reasons.
    "I think it is a very powerful image having a suited businessman-slash-politician waist-high in rising water, in denial, ambivalent to the current situation," Taylor says. "The riders symbolize our desire to control natural forces, but [being] positioned in a vast body of moving water aims to highlight our fragility."

    Taylor leaped at the opportunity to create an installation in London, where he received his art education. But the location resonated for deeper reasons.
    "The location is fundamental to the work," Taylor says. "Not only does it provide a disturbing metaphor for rising sea levels, demonstrating how little time we have to act, but crucially it offers hope for the future as it resets itself each day," he said.

"With both the houses of Parliament and the Shell headquarters in close proximity, I hope [Rising Tide] offers a stark reminder that fossil fuels clearly are not the future and we should be investing in a sustainable future, not looking into fracking or oil exploration in Antarctica," Taylor says.
    "The location is fundamental to the work," Taylor says. "Not only does it provide a disturbing metaphor for rising sea levels, demonstrating how little time we have to act, but crucially it offers hope for the future as it resets itself each day," he said.

    "With both the houses of Parliament and the Shell headquarters in close proximity, I hope [Rising Tide] offers a stark reminder that fossil fuels clearly are not the future and we should be investing in a sustainable future, not looking into fracking or oil exploration in Antarctica," Taylor says.
    This isn't the first time Taylor has waded into the world of underwater art. In 2009, he helped form the Musa Museo Subacuático de Arte on the coast of Cancun, Mexico.
    This isn't the first time Taylor has waded into the world of underwater art. In 2009, he helped form the Musa Museo Subacuático de Arte on the coast of Cancun, Mexico.
    His sculptures there highlighted the need to protect marine environments.
    His sculptures there highlighted the need to protect marine environments.
    "[Water] dissolves the barriers we have between our physical and imaginary worlds," Taylor says.
    "[Water] dissolves the barriers we have between our physical and imaginary worlds," Taylor says.
    "It provides a new interface or portal to view our world, and a rare opportunity to judge ourselves from a different perspective."
    "It provides a new interface or portal to view our world, and a rare opportunity to judge ourselves from a different perspective."
    "Because you're placed in an alternative world, your imagine is almost a little bit more open, it's a bit like being in a dream where you're a bit more suggestible to new ideas," he said.
    "Because you're placed in an alternative world, your imagine is almost a little bit more open, it's a bit like being in a dream where you're a bit more suggestible to new ideas," he said.
    Even in Mexico the artist doesn't shy away from a strong metaphor, such as the installation shown above where figures have their heads literally buried in sand: "This was a piece referencing climate change and global warming, and how we tend to be living in denial at the moment, forgetting the future for short term gain," he said..
    Even in Mexico the artist doesn't shy away from a strong metaphor, such as the installation shown above where figures have their heads literally buried in sand: "This was a piece referencing climate change and global warming, and how we tend to be living in denial at the moment, forgetting the future for short term gain," he said..
    In Cancun, Taylor planted coral on figures, but said he never disturbs natural settings, instead using those grown in nurseries or damaged by tourists.
    In Cancun, Taylor planted coral on figures, but said he never disturbs natural settings, instead using those grown in nurseries or damaged by tourists.
    His sculptures are made of pH neutral cement, and over time sponges and coral encrust the surfaces in myriad of colorful and unexpected patterns.
    His sculptures are made of pH neutral cement, and over time sponges and coral encrust the surfaces in myriad of colorful and unexpected patterns.
    Apart from encouraging the growth of the area's marine life, Taylor is also keen to highlight the identity of the region which hosts his works: "I don't want it to be just myself bringing my ideas to a place, I want it to represent local culture," he explains.

That idea was behind his decision to submerge a VW Beetle in Mexico, a car that has an iconic status in the country, but which also presented an ideal refuge for marine life.
    Apart from encouraging the growth of the area's marine life, Taylor is also keen to highlight the identity of the region which hosts his works: "I don't want it to be just myself bringing my ideas to a place, I want it to represent local culture," he explains.

    That idea was behind his decision to submerge a VW Beetle in Mexico, a car that has an iconic status in the country, but which also presented an ideal refuge for marine life.
    Taylor is also working a new underwater botanical garden in the Canary Islands.
    Taylor is also working a new underwater botanical garden in the Canary Islands.
    A difficult shoot

    "Our Islands" required meticulous preparations to film. As well as checking tides, wind conditions and currents, Atienza had to find underwater locations that captured how lifeless the sea had become.
    The unpredictability of the weather -- perhaps worsened by climate change -- made it difficult for the artist and her crew to find the right shooting conditions.
    Then, one sunny Sunday in April, it finally happened. "The actual shoot was super short, compared to the months of preparation," Atienza recalls.
    "We practiced a lot, not just with the divers but also preparing technically. I was on a bamboo stand three meters high [but] I could see what was happening on cellphone screens, and I could coordinate from there. I was almost like a real film director."
    &quot;Our Islands, 11°16&#39;58.4&quot;N 123°45&#39;07.0&quot;E&quot; has been installed by Silverlens Galleries at Art Basel&#39;s &#39;Statements&#39; section.
    "Our Islands, 11°16'58.4"N 123°45'07.0"E" has been installed by Silverlens Galleries at Art Basel's 'Statements' section.
    Putting Bantayan Island's men and women in her art -- where they can, quite literally, see their roles in combating climate change -- is an important element of Atienza's work.
    She has also mentored a group of the island's youths, helping them to create their own documentation of changes in their hometown.
    "I never looked at coming [to Art Basel] -- I was always running from white spaces," Atienza says.
    "But there are people all over the world who are taking the time to watch the work, and they only want to talk after watching. So I am sharing [our project]. And that's what its all about: connecting with others and creating dialogue.