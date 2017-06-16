(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN Friday:
-- In a Twitter message, President Donald Trump confirmed he is being investigated over his role in the firing of former FBI Director James Comey. Trump seemed to accuse Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein of overseeing a "witch hunt" against him.
-- A judge found Michelle Carter, 20, guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend, who poisoned himself by inhaling carbon monoxide in his pickup. Prosecutors said Carter sent him text messages urging him to commit suicide. The ruling could set legal precedent for whether it's a crime to tell someone to commit suicide.
-- Residents furious over the handling of Wednesday's London high-rise fire descended upon the local town hall Friday afternoon in protest. They are upset that many of the victims have not yet been found or identified and believe that their longstanding concerns over fire safety at Grenfell Tower were not adequately addressed.
-- ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi may have died in a Russian airstrike in Syria last month, the Russian Defense Ministry says. But ISIS' terror will live on, with or without Baghdadi.
-- Families of several victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre have threatened legal action against NBC News ahead of the airing of Megyn Kelly's controversial interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
-- Trump unveiled new restrictions on travel and business with Cuba, saying, "I am canceling the last administration's completely one-sided deal with Cuba." However, the change is only a partial shift from former President Barack Obama's policy.
-- Amazon announced it is buying organic grocery chain Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in cash.
-- Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, who led German reunification after the Cold War, died at 87.
-- On its fifth day of deliberations, the deadlocked jury in Bill Cosby's trial asked the court several questions. If jurors can't reach a unanimous decision, the judge could declare a mistrial.
-- Katy Perry broke a Twitter record Friday, becoming the first person to reach 100 million followers.
-- Oregon is the first state to offer a new gender option on state IDs: X.
-- Don't forget your dad this weekend! Father's Day is Sunday.