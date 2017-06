(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN Friday:

-- In a Twitter message, President Donald Trump confirmed he is being investigated over his role in the firing of former FBI Director James Comey. Trump seemed to accuse Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein of overseeing a "witch hunt" against him.

The ruling could set legal precedent for whether it's a crime to tell someone to commit suicide. -- A judge found Michelle Carter, 20, guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend, who poisoned himself by inhaling carbon monoxide in his pickup. Prosecutors said Carter sent him text messages urging him to commit suicide.

-- Residents furious over the handling of Wednesday's London high-rise fire descended upon the local town hall Friday afternoon in protest. They are upset that many of the victims have not yet been found or identified and believe that their longstanding concerns over fire safety at Grenfell Tower were not adequately addressed.

-- ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi may have died in a Russian airstrike in Syria last month, the Russian Defense Ministry says. But ISIS' terror will live on , with or without Baghdadi.