The week in 38 photos

A Babyclon animatronic baby is on display Sunday, June 11, at the Bilbao Reborn Doll Show, a trade fair in Bilbao, Spain, featuring realistic baby dolls.
Palmerston, a cat who lives at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London, walks past 10 Downing Street on Friday, June 9.
Members of the New York City Police Department prepare for the opening ceremony of a new 9/11 Tribute Museum on Tuesday, June 13.
People in Rennes, France, swim under "Museum of the Moon," an installation by British artist Luke Jerram, at the Saint-Georges public swimming pool on Monday, June 12. The artwork features detailed NASA images of the moon's surface.
Women chat at a mosque in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, during a Quran-reciting program on Sunday, June 1. Ramadan, the most sacred month in the Muslim year, ends on June 24.
Kangaroos gather at a vineyard in Australia's Barossa Valley on Saturday, June 10.
Acrobat Erendira Wallenda hangs above the Niagara River in Niagara Falls, New York, on Thursday, June 15. At one point she even hung on by her teeth. Watching from the helicopter is her husband, daredevil Nik Wallenda.
A girl puts the final touches on her outfit before attending a St. Anthony's Day parade in Lisbon, Portugal, on Monday, June 12. St. Anthony is the city's patron saint.
Smoke rises from buildings after a reported airstrike on a rebel-held area of Daraa, Syria, on Wednesday, June 14.
A child is dressed as Spider-Man as women pray at a mosque in Istanbul on Wednesday, June 14.
Rescuers search for victims at a collapsed building in Vrisa, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean Sea on Monday, June 12.
Sheep are led through the tablelands of Mount Nemrut in Bitlis, Turkey, on Monday, June 12.
Children attend a Catholic Mass during a Corpus Christi procession in Crostwitz, Germany, on Thursday, June 15.
An aerial image shows Hong Kong streets on Saturday, June 10.
A dog waits outside a voting booth at a polling station in Castelsarrasin, France, on Sunday, June 11. It was the first round of legislative elections.
Coal workers ride on the back of a truck in Barsana, India, on Tuesday, June 13.
Because of electricity shortages, children in Gaza City read under candlelight on Tuesday, June 13.
Sidney Crosby, captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, waves to fans during the hockey team's Stanley Cup parade on Wednesday, June 14. The Penguins also won the championship last year.
Teenagers relax on the Coney Island boardwalk Tuesday, June 13, in New York.
A child is seen with fighters from the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas, during a memorial service in Gaza for leader Ibrahim Abu al-Naja on Saturday, June 10. Al-Naja was killed in an accidental explosion earlier this month, the group said.