Photos: The week in 38 photos A wounded person is stretchered away from a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday, June 14. A gunman opened fire on Republican congressmen as they practiced baseball at the field. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a congressional staffer, a lobbyist and two members of the congressional police force were among those injured, officials said. The alleged gunman was killed. Hide Caption 1 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Burning debris falls from the Grenfell Tower, a high-rise apartment building in London, during a deadly fire on Wednesday, June 14. British Prime Minister Theresa May has announced a full public inquiry into the disaster. Hide Caption 2 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Attorney General Jeff Sessions puts on his glasses while testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, June 13. Sessions told the committee he never met with officials from Russia or anywhere else about interference in last year's election, and he said any suggestion of that "is an appalling and detestable lie." He also defended his decision to participate in the firing of FBI Director James Comey, although he declined to talk about the reasons why Comey was fired. Hide Caption 3 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos A Babyclon animatronic baby is on display Sunday, June 11, at the Bilbao Reborn Doll Show, a trade fair in Bilbao, Spain, featuring realistic baby dolls. Hide Caption 4 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Palmerston, a cat who lives at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London, walks past 10 Downing Street on Friday, June 9. Hide Caption 5 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Comedian Bill Cosby arrives at a courthouse for his trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, June 13. He is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault from a 2004 case involving Andrea Constand, an employee at his alma mater, Temple University. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Hide Caption 6 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos American college student Otto Warmbier is carried off an airplane after arriving in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 13. He had just been released after more than 17 months in detention in North Korea. The 22-year-old has suffered extensive loss of brain tissue in all regions of the brain, doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said. They described his condition as "unresponsive wakefulness," also known as persistent vegetative state. Hide Caption 7 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Rescuers pull out bodies Wednesday, June 14, after a massive landslide in Bangladesh's Rangamati district. Heavy overnight rains triggered a series of landslides in southeast Bangladesh, killing at least 133 people and injuring many more, officials said. Hide Caption 8 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos A prayer is held before the start of the annual Congressional Baseball Game, which took place at Nationals Park in Washington on Thursday, June 15. Democrats and Republicans played the charity game a day after a gunman opened fire at a GOP practice, injuring US Rep. Steve Scalise and several other people. Hide Caption 9 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Members of the New York City Police Department prepare for the opening ceremony of a new 9/11 Tribute Museum on Tuesday, June 13. Hide Caption 10 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman visits the Sci-Tech Complex in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Wednesday, June 14. Rodman has visited the country at least four times, with three of the visits taking place between 2013 and 2014. A senior US official said Rodman was not visiting in any official capacity. Hide Caption 11 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Actor Kevin Spacey wears a cast as he hosts the Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11. He was dressed as the lead character in this year's best musical, "Dear Evan Hansen." Hide Caption 12 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Angel Ayala, left, and her girlfriend, Carla Montanez, attend a memorial service at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando on Monday, June 12. A vigil was held at the club a year after a mass shooting claimed 49 lives there. Hide Caption 13 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos People in Rennes, France, swim under "Museum of the Moon," an installation by British artist Luke Jerram, at the Saint-Georges public swimming pool on Monday, June 12. The artwork features detailed NASA images of the moon's surface. Hide Caption 14 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Women chat at a mosque in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, during a Quran-reciting program on Sunday, June 1. Ramadan, the most sacred month in the Muslim year, ends on June 24. Hide Caption 15 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Kangaroos gather at a vineyard in Australia's Barossa Valley on Saturday, June 10. Hide Caption 16 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Acrobat Erendira Wallenda hangs above the Niagara River in Niagara Falls, New York, on Thursday, June 15. At one point she even hung on by her teeth. Watching from the helicopter is her husband, daredevil Nik Wallenda. Hide Caption 17 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos A girl puts the final touches on her outfit before attending a St. Anthony's Day parade in Lisbon, Portugal, on Monday, June 12. St. Anthony is the city's patron saint. Hide Caption 18 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Members of the US House of Representatives rise in applause Wednesday, June 14, as House Speaker Paul Ryan gives a speech about Wednesday's shooting at a congressional baseball practice. "An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us," Ryan said in his speech. Hide Caption 19 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos A Ueno Zoo employee points at an image of giant panda Shin Shin holding her newborn cub in her mouth on Monday, June 12. It's the Tokyo zoo's first panda birth in five years. Hide Caption 20 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Smoke rises from buildings after a reported airstrike on a rebel-held area of Daraa, Syria, on Wednesday, June 14. Hide Caption 21 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos A child is dressed as Spider-Man as women pray at a mosque in Istanbul on Wednesday, June 14. Hide Caption 22 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Rescuers search for victims at a collapsed building in Vrisa, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean Sea on Monday, June 12. Hide Caption 23 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Sheep are led through the tablelands of Mount Nemrut in Bitlis, Turkey, on Monday, June 12. Hide Caption 24 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos UPS workers gather outside a package delivery warehouse where a deadly shooting took place in San Francisco on Wednesday, June 14. A gunman killed three men at the facility and then himself. Two others were shot but survived. Hide Caption 25 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Children attend a Catholic Mass during a Corpus Christi procession in Crostwitz, Germany, on Thursday, June 15. Hide Caption 26 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos An aerial image shows Hong Kong streets on Saturday, June 10. Hide Caption 27 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos A dog waits outside a voting booth at a polling station in Castelsarrasin, France, on Sunday, June 11. It was the first round of legislative elections. Hide Caption 28 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Coal workers ride on the back of a truck in Barsana, India, on Tuesday, June 13. Hide Caption 29 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos A blimp crashes near the golf course where the US Open was being played in Erin, Wisconsin, on Thursday, June 15. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the pilot -- the blimp's sole occupant -- was taken to hospital with "serious burns and injuries." The blimp was not affiliated to the tournament or its broadcasters. Hide Caption 30 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Because of electricity shortages, children in Gaza City read under candlelight on Tuesday, June 13. Hide Caption 31 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos An injured man receives medical attention during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela, on Monday, June 12. The country's Supreme Court had rejected a chief prosecutor's motion that would prevent President Nicolas Maduro from rewriting the constitution. Venezuela has been in a state of widespread unrest since March. Hide Caption 32 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Sidney Crosby, captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, waves to fans during the hockey team's Stanley Cup parade on Wednesday, June 14. The Penguins also won the championship last year. Hide Caption 33 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos A woman and her baby rest at an evacuation center in Iligan, Philippines, on Thursday, June 15. They had fled the nearby city of Marawi, where government forces have been battling ISIS-affiliated militants. Hide Caption 34 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Teenagers relax on the Coney Island boardwalk Tuesday, June 13, in New York. Hide Caption 35 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos A child is seen with fighters from the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas, during a memorial service in Gaza for leader Ibrahim Abu al-Naja on Saturday, June 10. Al-Naja was killed in an accidental explosion earlier this month, the group said. Hide Caption 36 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos A handout photo provided by the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff shows a suspected North Korean drone hanging on a tree in South Korea on Friday, June 9. South Korea said the drone was spying on a US-built missile system that is being deployed in the country. Hide Caption 37 of 38