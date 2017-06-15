Decision in texting suicide trial coming Friday

Story highlights Conrad Roy III, 18, killed himself in July 2014

(CNN) The Massachusetts judge in the texting suicide trial of Michelle Carter will deliver his decision on Friday morning, according to the court.

Carter, 20, is on trial for involuntary manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, who was 18 when he killed himself in July 2014 by inhaling carbon monoxide in his pickup truck.

Carter secretly nudged Roy toward suicide by sending him numerous text messages encouraging him to take his life, prosecutors said.

In closing arguments on Tuesday , prosecutors said Carter berated her vulnerable boyfriend when he had second thoughts about killing himself, listened on the phone to his last breaths and used his suicide to get desperately needed attention from friends.