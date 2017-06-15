Breaking News

Decision in texting suicide trial coming Friday

By Natisha Lance and Darran Simon, CNN

Updated 5:44 PM ET, Thu June 15, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

michelle carter attorney suicide text case lv_00015603
michelle carter attorney suicide text case lv_00015603

    JUST WATCHED

    Did teen's texts lead to her boyfriend's suicide?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(4 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Conrad Roy III, 18, killed himself in July 2014
  • Michelle Carter's fate rests in a Massachusetts after she waived her right to a trial by jury

(CNN)The Massachusetts judge in the texting suicide trial of Michelle Carter will deliver his decision on Friday morning, according to the court.

Carter, 20, is on trial for involuntary manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, who was 18 when he killed himself in July 2014 by inhaling carbon monoxide in his pickup truck.
Carter secretly nudged Roy toward suicide by sending him numerous text messages encouraging him to take his life, prosecutors said.
    In closing arguments on Tuesday, prosecutors said Carter berated her vulnerable boyfriend when he had second thoughts about killing himself, listened on the phone to his last breaths and used his suicide to get desperately needed attention from friends.
    The texts that led to teen's suicide: Read them here:
    Read More
    Teens and texts: Suicide case exposes risks of messaging
    Teens and texts: Suicide case exposes risks of messaging
    Carter's attorney argued she was a troubled, delusional young woman who was "dragged" into the suicidal journey of Roy, who was long intent on killing himself.
    Earlier in the trial, a psychiatrist testified Carter was delusional after becoming "involuntarily intoxicated" by antidepressants. She was "unable to form intent" after switching to a new prescription drug months before Roy's suicide, and even texted his phone for weeks after he died, the psychiatrist testified.
    Carter's fate rests with Bristol County Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz, who heard the case after she waived her right to a jury trial.
    Assistance or coercion? Intent is key in text message suicide case, experts say
    Assistance or coercion? Intent is key in text message suicide case, experts say
    The trial could set a legal precedent on whether it is a crime to tell someone to commit suicide.