Port of Charleston terminal evacuated over 'potential threat'

(CNN) Authorities are investigating a "potential threat" in a container aboard a ship at the Port of Charleston in South Carolina, the Coast Guard said Wednesday night.

The ship, Maersk Memphis, is at the Wando terminal. The terminal is used for container cargo, and has been evacuated to allow federal, state and local bomb detection units to investigate.

The threat came in at about 8 p.m. ET, the Coast Guard said in a statement without providing additional details.

#Update A 1 NM safety zone has been established around the vessel while law enforcement authorities investigate the threat. — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 15, 2017

It later tweeted that a "safety zone has been established around the vessel while law enforcement authorities investigate the threat."

